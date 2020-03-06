YAKIMA — Cashmere Head Coach Levi Heyen said the goal for the team was to get to Saturday at the State 1A Tournament at Yakima Sun Dome. That would mean you are playing for a trophy.
Goal achieved. The Bulldogs will be playing on Saturday for fourth place after their 62-56 victory over Meridian in their first consolation game on Friday. Unlike the regular season where Cashmere relied on three-point shooting to win games, the Bulldogs used their inside game with Carter Alberts and Brooks Elliot to defeat the Trojans.
“We talked about it. We don’t want to rely on the three. We want to shoot more free throws. We didn’t shoot well from three again. We wanted to emphasize getting the ball inside. Carter Alberts was pretty dominant. Brooks Elliot was huge inside. When he’s not scoring, he’s creating shooting opportunities,” Heyen said. “He had so many offensive boards. Our big boys really carried us.”
The first quarter set the tone and both teams hunkered down on defense, Cashmere going man-to-man while Meridian relied on a zone with a full-court press. The Bulldogs struggled early against the press but finally settled down and did well against it.
“We watched them play and knew the press was coming. It rattled us the first couple of possessions. Once we got it figured out, the guys executed really well. It really was not an issue,” Heyen said. “We got a real big spark from Carter Ball off the bench. He comes in and plays tough defense. He was clutch against their pressure. He made great decisions.”
Cashmere went 0-for-4 from three in the first quarter as the game was tied 9-9 after one quarter. In the second quarter, the Bulldogs could not pull away from the Trojans as Nate and Sam Phillips each hit threes.
The Bulldogs led 28-24 at the half. The third quarter was the Alberts and Elliot show as they dominated the inside play. Cashmere outscored Meridian 13-10 in the quarter with Albert accounting for 10 of those points.
“It was a definite effort to make sure we go the ball inside, especially in the Sun Dome where we don’t shoot well,” Heyen said.
Cashmere expanded the lead to 12 points in the fourth quarter, but Sam Phillips picked up his fourth foul with 5:51 left. The Trojans still had another run in them as hit a three and stole the ball for a layup to cut the lead to 52-49 with 3:24 remaining.
Elliot hit a pair of free throws to push the lead to 54-49. With 2:25 left, Nate Phillips hit a big three to push the lead to 57-50 with 2:25 to go. Sam Phillips hit a pair of free throws to push the lead to 59-50.
The Trojans had two of their main players foul out and could not must to the offense to come back. A late three by Meridian made the final 62-56.
Alberts led Cashmere with 17 points and 4 rebounds. Elliot had 15 points with 9 rebounds, six offensive.
“That’s what Brooks does. He goes out and plays tough defense and rebounds the ball. He creates extra opportunities for us. He’s just relentless. He plays with an unmatched motor. We need those guys to win games. You need guys who know their role and do it well,” Heyen said of Elliot.
Sam Phillips had 12 points, 5 rebounds, and 7 assists. Nate Phillips had 9 points, as he went 2-for-11 from three, but that second made three was a big one.
“We needed one late three from Nate. He’s a very confident shooter. It doesn’t matter how many he’s made or missed, he has to keep shooting,” Heyen said.
Cashmere shot 42 percent from the field and 5-for-18 from three. They out-rebounded 62-56. The Bulldogs had 9 turnovers. The Trojans shot 42 percent from the field, 8-for-19 from three. They had 15 turnovers.
Next up for Cashmere, an 8 a.m. Saturday game against River View for fourth or sixth place. River View (22-3) is the fourth seed but lost on Friday to Kings 76-41. On Saturday, the Panthers beat King’s Way Christian 58-57 in the consolation round.
“We watched them a couple of times. They’ve had a great year with only a couple of losses. They have some great size and they are really athletic. It’s going to be a great basketball game. We’ll watch some film and come up with a game plan,” Heyen said. “If you get to Saturday, everyone is pretty good. We’re down the final six.”
And playing at 8 a.m. is just fine, he said.
“We’re all right with it. We just want to play. When you sit around and wait, your nerves build up. I wouldn’t say 8 a.m. is ideal, but we’ll take it,” Heyen said.