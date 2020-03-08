YAKIMA — It wasn’t supposed to end this way. Hailey Van Lith and the Cashmere girls were expected to finally break through and win the state championship, completing an undefeated season, and establishing themselves as one of the greatest high school teams in the state of Washington.
As it was, the brilliant, fantastic season of the Cashmere girls basketball team came to end short of their dream as the equally brilliant Lynden Christian Lyncs won the state championship with a 58-55 win on Saturday at the Sun Dome.
“That was a knockdown, heavyweight fight. Toe to toe. I watched so much film on LC this year, but you can’t know them until you play them live. A lot of credit to them. They hit some big shots, but so did we,” said Cashmere Head Coach Brent Darnell.
Cashmere was seeking their first state title, having lost in the championship game twice in the past three years, while Lynden Christian, the private school powerhouse, was seeking their 12th title.
Cashmere was 24-0 coming into the game, while the Lyncs were 26-1, with their only loss coming against 4A runner up Woodinville. This was a titanic matchup that truly lived up to the billing. It seemed the entire community of Cashmere was there as was a strong contingent from Lynden. It was another packed house in the Sun Dome.
In the opening minutes, it was apparent the Lyncs were something special as they rotated practically their entire bench into the game without missing a beat. Cashmere really only substituted a couple of girls.
The Lyncs were defending Van Lith with a single defender, however, when she beat that defender off the dribble like she always does, the LC defenders collapsed on her. For the most part, Van Lith was limited to jump shots, but she made it work.
Van Lith hit a pair of threes in the first quarter along with one from senior Grace Hammond, but Lynden Christian answered with three threes of their own. The game was tied 15-15 after one quarter.
“They have a ton of depth. They don’t lose a beat when they sub. I would have to watch the film. We had good energy getting up and down the floor. Were we tired? Yeah, maybe a little” Darnell said.
LC took the early lead on the second quarter on back to back inside buckets from senior Riley Dykstra, 19-15, but Cashmere came back with threes from Van Lith and junior Jalynn Darnell. Senior Grace Erdmann scored on a nice feed from Van Litha as Cashmere went up 23-21.
Then, the Lyncs hit another three to take the lead. There were 10 lead changes in the game and 10 ties. By halftime, the score was still tied, 28-28. Neither team shot a free throw in the first half as the referees were really letting them play.
“The state championship game is like that. You won’t get any calls going to the hoop. You expect physical play. They let us play on both sides. There was a lot of contact when Hailey was driving to the basket, but we weren’t exactly princesses either,” Darnell said. “I thought it was a well-refereed game on both sides.”
Cashmere took the lead in the third quarter behind Van Lith and more outside shots, along with timely buckets from Erdmann, junior Millie Brunner and a three-point play by junior Peyton Brown.
It was a 23 point quarter for Cashmere with 15 from Van Lith, including a three as time expired on the quarter with the Bulldogs leading 51-43. It seemed a state title might be in reach.
Lynden Christian started the fourth quarter with a 10-2 run to tie the game at 53-53 with 3:30 remaining. Next play, the Lyncs hit another three to go up 56-53 with 2:39 remaining. Cashmere could not convert, then on the next possession, the shot clock was nearly as zero when Libby Stump drove into the lane and hit the floater with shot clock expiring to put LC up 58-53.
That late bucket was a backbreaker for the Bulldogs.
Next Cashmere possession, Erdmann hits a shot to cut the lead to 58-55 with 50 seconds remaining. The Bulldogs forced the Lyncs into a shot clock violation with 23 seconds to go. Van Lith had a chance but missed the shot with 9.5 left.
Cashmere had to foul twice to get someone to the line since they had only five team fouls. With 6.7 seconds left, Paige TeVelde missed the free throw, the ball was heading out of bounds but Erdmann saved it inbounds but LC stole the pass. It was a crucial turnover.
After another missed free throw, Van Lith could only heave the ball from half court to no avail. It was a truly heartbreaking defeat for the proud Cashmere team. The Bulldogs were outscored 15-4 in the final quarter.
“They just hit the last big shots where we didn’t. The last couple state tournament championship games we’ve been in, it’s the team that makes the last big shots that wins. They made the last couple of big shots,” Darnell said. “Tremendous credit to them. They are a heck of a team. We did not lose this game. We got beat. They are that good. They are very well balanced and very well-coached.”
A teary-eyed Van Lith summed up the game the best she could afterward.
“I think we had a lot of things go against us in that game, but we worked our butts off and never lost hope up to the last second. I thought we would make the half-court shot to tie it up. I would do that game over and over with these girls,” Van Lith said.
Van Lith completed her high school career as the all-time leading scorer in the state history, but sadly her teams fell short in state title game three times.
“Let’s be honest, without her on our team, we’re not playing in this game. We’re not here. We don’t even have a chance to win that. With her, we have a chance. It’s unfortunate. I feel horrible for her. I feel like I let her down. I’ll take some responsibility for that. There are some things I could have called differently at the end of that game,” Darnell said. “It is what it is. I hope this doesn’t tarnish her legacy as one of the greatest ever to come out of Washington.”
Van Lith finished with 27 points and 12 rebounds. Erdmann had 10 points while Hammond had 8 points. Cashmere shot 45 percent from the field and 9-for-18 from three. LC out-rebounded 58-56. The Bulldogs had 12 turnovers.
Stump had 12 to lead the Lyncs. Dykstra had 10 points and 5 rebounds. Emily Melliema had 10 points. Lynden Christian shot 60 percent from the field and 8-for-14 from three. They had 9 turnovers.
“It’s a tough one, but I couldn’t ask for better teammates and a great four years. We worked our butt off out there. There is nothing more we could have done. I know my teammates are behind me. We’ll learn from this and we’ll be stronger girls because of it,” Hammond said.
“It’s tough especially since this is our third state championship loss. Just having each other this whole season has been amazing, not just tonight. We’ve done some great things that nobody is going to forget. It’s been awesome,” Erdmann said.
Darnell said it will be tough to say goodbye to Van Lith and the other seniors who went 96-7 over their four years. A record that will likely never be duplicated, despite not winning the state title.
The four seniors are Ali Ball, Van Lith, Erdmann, and Hammond.
“They work hard in practice and do everything you ask them to do. They are so fun to hang out with. It’s like hanging out with your family. They are that close. Tight team. We lose one of the best players in the state of Washington, maybe the best player,” Darnell said. “We lose three other great leaders that are a big benchmark of this team. You can’t replace those girls. Somebody will get their chance next year because those girls are graduating.”