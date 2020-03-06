YAKIMA — It was standing room only on Friday night, if you can believe that, in the Sun Dome for the girls’ 1A state semifinal matchup between the number one ranked Cashmere Bulldogs and Hailey Van Lith against defending champion La Salle, the team that knocked them out last year.
Cashmere beat La Salle by 20 in the first game of the year, but the two teams are much different now. The opening quarter was the worst all season for the unbeaten Bulldogs. The Lightning led 5-0 until Cashmere finally scored on a Van Lith jumper with 1:05 to go in the quarter.
La Salle led 5-3 after one crazy, low scoring quarter.
“I told the girls it was not going to be pretty at all. If we win this, it was going to be gritty and they proved me right. I was super proud of the girls. We hadn’t had a quarter like that all season long,” said Cashmere Head Coach Brent Darnell.
The second quarter Cashmere started to find some offense against the tough Lightning zone.
As it was, they did not get their first field goal in the quarter until 5:28, another Van Lith jumper.
Still, the offense started to come alive as sophomore Riley Johnson hit a three and Van Lith scored on transition buckets.
Much the concern of the Bulldog faithful, Van Lith picked up her third foul just before halftime.
La Salle led 19-15 at the half. Cashmere was shooting 26 percent and was 1-for-10 from three. Darnell though was confident his team could turn it around in the second half.
“At halftime, I told the girls not to stress out about that. In the second half, we’ll make shots. Just do what you’ve been doing all season long to get here. If we defend and rebound, we have a chance to win this game,” Darnell said. “They went out and defended and rebounded well.”
Cashmere did heat up in the third quarter. The Bulldogs tied the game at 24-24 with 4:55 to go in the quarter. La Salle hit a three to go up 27-24, but Johnson came right back with three to tie the game at 27-27.
The Bulldogs took their first lead at 2:43 to go in the quarter on a Van Lith hoop, 29-27.
“Everyone knew they knocked us out last year. I definitely wanted revenge but I try not to let that overtake me. I just try to focus on the game plan. Things just went our way and we started playing Cashmere basketball in the second half,” Van Lith said.
Grace Erdmann and Van Lith hit back-to-back threes to close out the quarter as Cashmere led 35-27 after three quarters. La Salle went 5-0 to start the fourth quarter to cut the lead to 35-32. However, you just knew it was Van Lith’s time to take over.
She made a step-back jumper and hit Johnson with a brilliant assist as Cashmere went up 41-32. A key factor in the final quarter was the foul situation. La Salle had seven, Cashmere just one.
Big free throws down the stretch by Van Lith helped seal the victory and punch their ticket into the state title game on Saturday night. Cashmere won 44-37.
“LaSalle is one of our toughest rivals. It’s my final year. We really want to win the state championship. Obviously I’m playing for more than just the championship. It’s for my senior friends and teammates and the person I lost this season. It all means more than basketball right now,” Van Lith said referencing her friendship with the late Kobe Bryant.
Van Lith finished with 24 points, 11 rebounds, and 4 assists. Johnson had 10 points. Cashmere shot 50 percent from the field in the second half, 39 percent for the game. They were 4-for-19 from three. The Bulldogs lost the rebound battle 31-30.
La Salle star junior Trista Hull finished with just seven points.
“They did a nice job on Trista. They boxed out and did not give them many second-chance opportunities,” Darnell said.
Van Lith credited teammate Erdmann with slowing down Hull.
“Grace Erdmann did a wonderful job. She was being physical, not letting her get to her spots. We did a pretty job guarding her today,” Van Lith said.
LaSalle shot 32 percent from the field, 5-for-14 from three.
Certainly beating La Salle is sweet, but for Darnell, it’s not about redemption, since the Lightning knocked them off last year.
“I don’t get caught up in redemption. They are a good basketball team. They are well-coached. I like their kids. We’ve seen them three straight semifinals. It’s hard getting here. Everybody is good. They take away your strengths,” Darnell said. “You just have to grind it out and hope you make some big shots are certain points in the game. That’s what we did.”
The opponent in the finals Saturday night will be either Freeman or Lynden Christian. Results on that game were not available before press time. For Van Lith, it’s just great to be back in the finals with a chance to win a state championship.
“This is what we’ve been working for all season. My team works hard. They show up to practice every day and Coach Darnell pushes us. This what we’ve been working for. We just can’t wait to go out there and win for our community,” Van Lith said.
On a side note, Van Lith is quite the popular athlete here in Yakima. Each night, she spends time signing autographs for the fans. It should be another sold-out Dome Saturday night for the championship game.