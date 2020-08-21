EAST WENATCHEE — After a two-week break, Wenatchee Valley’s Super Oval will heat up again Saturday with five classifications set to hit the track for Johnson Electric Night.
Registration opens at 12:30 p.m., with the main events beginning around 7:15 p.m. All races will be broadcast on NCWLIFE and shared on the Super Oval’s Facebook page.
East Wenatchee's Seth Frazier will look to continue his dominance in Thunder Cars, and is putting his three-race win streak on the line against the biggest field of Thunder Cars so far this season.
“We have drivers from five different tracks coming and as of now we’re at 30 Thunder Cars,” Super Oval General Manager Jeremy Anders said Friday. “That’s the biggest we’ve had up here in the last 15 to 20 years. So that will be pretty cool to see. Seth is going up against the fastest guy from Yakima and the Stateline Speedway (Idaho). And with that amount of cars, it’s all about making sure you survive.”
The Thunder Cars will serve as the main event Saturday, closing out the evening with 50 laps.
The NW Pro 4 Trucks open the night’s races with the first of two 25 lap circuits; they’ll complete their second run before the Thunder Cars hit the track.
“Usually they make two or three appearances each season but because of the coronavirus this is their first time at the track this summer,” Anders said.
After the trucks hit the pits following their first race, the Roadrunners will run for 20 laps, followed by the NW Focus Midgets for 25 laps and then the B-Mods for 25 laps.
“The Roadrunners have really been interesting this year,” Anders said. “It’s a class we knew was on the uptick and it has had the highest car counts consistently throughout the summer. There is some attrition setting in with a few cars in need of repair but Masen Haygood, Ephrata, is the points leader so far in his rookie season.”
“The B-mods were a class that we brought back this year, after not having them for the last nine or 10, but COVID-19 has hurt our car count. We should have one or two more cars this weekend but there are a lot of cars either getting built or bought. We should see 10 to 12 cars in that class next summer.”
After Saturday night, the Super Oval will have another three-week layoff before returning for the Jerry Berschauer Memorial 100 on Sept. 12.