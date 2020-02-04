Katie Heinz and Kylah Hankins both approach the lane, 14-pound ball in hand, and take a deep breath. All other distractions leave the brain. Everything goes black except for the pins and their mark.
They pull the ball into their chest and take one final breath before starting their approach to the foul line. The ball swings backward, about shoulder level, then forward – released centimeters above the lane. It glides down the oil-slicked wood panels on a path toward the right-hand gutter. But three-quarters of the way down the lane, the ball veers left and hooks back into the pocket (between the 1-3 pin). All 10 pins are wiped away in an instant.
Hankins turns, smiles and tepidly utters, “Woo, woo,” while walking back to her teammates, getting, “Strike alert,” in response. But the chant is overshadowed by Heinz, who turns and shouts, “We are!” after her strike – generating an even more thunderous “Eastmont!” in response from her teammates.
The differences between the two anchors are clear and obvious. Hankins, the older, lankier more introverted of the two, says little and shows almost no emotion – a silent assassin.
“I’m here to do business,” Hankins said. “It’s just who I am. I do it with everything but mainly when I’m (bowling) I just tell myself that this is for the team and myself and ignore all distractions. Nothing goes through my mind at all.”
Heinz wears her emotions on her sleeve and digs deep for cheers, informing everyone else in the alley about her success and pumping up her teammates.
“I think when we do our chants it helps the rest of the team get up if they are down,” Heinz said. “It just brings the whole team's spirit up.”
Both are phenomenal bowlers, though their experience level offers an interesting contrast as well.
Heinz, who finished the season with a (166) average, is just in her second year of bowling competitively – joining only on the urge of her two-time state champion sister Samantha last year as a freshman.
“She wanted me to try it with her so I went to a summer camp before my freshman year and ended up liking it,” Heinz said.
Hankins has been bowling since kindergarten.
“I brought home a flier one day from school for Saturday morning kids bowling, and just kept going,” Hankins, who in her junior year broke Wenatchee High School’s all-time season average previously held by Brianna Saylor (2015) with a 202 average, said. “About sixth grade, I started doing tournaments and taking it a little more seriously.”
While Hankins grew up in the bowling alley, Heinz played volleyball, softball and soccer.
Heinz takes four steps on her approach to Hankins’ three.
But ultimately, that’s one of bowling’s best qualities: the road to success is different for everyone. Even though the sport requires a high level of precision and skill, for the most part, every bowler is unique in their approach, routine, style, delivery and personality.
Like most things in life, practice and repetition are the only two universal pre-requisites.
Still just a sophomore, Heinz has improved considerably from her 120-130 average last year and is relatively in the same spot as Hankins was during her sophomore campaign. She’s changed her hand position and altered her approach a little, but she’s also bowled, “just about every day the past year,” either on her own or in the travel league Sunday mornings.
“She’s a competitor,” Eastmont head coach Christy Binge said of Heinz. “The fact she is our anchor shows that she knows how to get business done.”
Despite being only in her second full year, Heinz was voted a captain this season by her fellow teammates, exemplifying her leadership.
“She gives the team a little spark, and every team needs that,” Binge said. “I’ve been most impressed though with her integrity and ability to lead when necessary. She knows when to (give guidance) and when to be a teammate and not necessarily pull the rope.”
Hankins, who typically bowls as much as she can, came into the season rusty after suffering a crushing — quite literally — blow in the state tournament last year. In the second game, on the first day of competition, Hankins walked back to her bag to grab one of her four balls. But as she opened the bag, one of the balls, which was balancing on top of the other, rolled off its perch and shattered her right ring finger.
While the pain was mild, Hankins knew immediately that she had broken her finger.
“It was all purple and (discolored) so I was thought ‘well, I guess I just broke my finger,’” Hankins said. “So, I went over and showed my coach and then had to go to the walk-in clinic. I came back to watch, but it was tough, though I was proud of how the girl's still finished third.”
The rehab would be even harder on her patience. She couldn’t do anything with her right hand all summer, doctor's orders. Drivers Ed was even put on delay.
She didn’t pick up a ball until August. But then, another problem; her grip had changed as the bones in her ring finger healed.
“I started over basically,” Hankins, who had to get four new balls before the start of the season said. “My hand was super spread out before but it got relaxed so everything is new, but it has definitely improved my game.”
Hankins went from hovering around the 170s to 200-plus consistently, becoming one of the top high school bowlers in the state.
Everyone in the bowling community knows who Kylah Hankins is — or at least they should. Quiet. Laser-focused. Confident. “You never want to leave (the match) up to Kylah,” Eastmont head coach Christy Binge said after Hankins struck out in the 10th frame to beat Eastmont back in December.
She just brings an intimidation factor matched (maybe) only by Heinz’s strike roar.
“It’s not a word that you use much in high school bowling,” Wenatchee head coach Jeremy Anders said. “But when you’re bowling against her, you know what she is going to give you and she is a closer.”
Anders, coaching in his first year with the Panthers, says her dedication to the sport is pretty rare for a high school student.
“There have been some great girls to come through Wenatchee and Eastmont over the years, but I don’t know if any of them have been at the level she is at as a junior,” Anders said. “Her strike and spare game are really good and she is just clutch. There have been so many pressure situations with the game on the line and she comes through.”
REDEMPTION
For Hankins, this year has been all about redemption and getting back to state.
“She had a very intense desire to get back to where she was,” Anders said of Hankins, who along with the Panthers will be competing at state in University Place this weekend. “We all know what state means to her. She was bowling well last year and she knew she would place in the top eight if she had a good tournament. This year she could be in the top three.”
As team captain, Hankins encourages the other girls, takes ownership of the team and points out things that she sees to Anders and her teammates. But one thing Anders won’t let her do; go back to her bag to retrieve a spare ball.
“She’s not allowed anywhere near her bag,” Anders chuckled.
Authors note
Prior to sitting down with bowl girls, I challenged the two girls to a two-game bowling competition at Eastmont Lanes. With a 171 league average, I figured it would be a somewhat even match, but Katie dominated the contest, winning by nearly 80 pins after rolling a 180, 194. However, I will forever be able to say that I bested Kylah (once), topping her by 11 pins (165-154) in the first game. While Eastmont was knocked out of the postseason following their second-place finish at districts last Friday, Wenatchee competes at state this Friday.