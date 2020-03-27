CASHMERE — MaxPreps and the Associated Press confirmed this week what pretty much everyone in the NCW region already knew — Cashmere’s Hailey Van Lith is the best girls basketball player in the state.
Both organizations recognized the 5-foot-9-inch senior as the Washington state Player of the Year, just a couple weeks after she earned her second-consecutive state Gatorade Player of the Year.
It doesn’t take a basketball analyst to see why.
Van Lith averaged 33.8 points, 9.5 rebounds, 4.8 steals and 4.7 assist this past season while leading the Bulldogs to a (24-1) record and their third 1A state title game in the past four years. She finishes her illustrious career as the leading scorer in state history for girls basketball and was chosen to play in both the McDonald’s All-American Game and the Jordan Brand Classic.
“I’m very happy for her and I sent her a text the other day; no one deserves it more than she does,” Cashmere head basketball coach Brent Darnell said Friday. “Everyone sees the game, the highlight film and the twitter stuff that is out there — and it’s all amazing — but no one sees the behind the scenes work that she has put in over the years. It’s incredible, and it never stops.”
Darnell thought back on a day two summers ago — before Cashmere renovated its gym and added air conditioning — when he walked in to see Van Lith, who had just made the Olympic team, mid-workout.
The girls were scheduled for a practice. Hailey decided to arrive early though and was already running different sets of suicides, giving herself only 30 seconds of rest in between each one.
She was alone.
“No one was there watching her or forcing her to do it,” Darnell said. “We practice and then she goes and does the same (workout) after. No one is around pushing her to do that stuff. She works out with her dad and with a trainer, but no one sees that kind of work. It’s one of the most amazing work-ethics I have ever seen or read about.”
So, while these awards are nice, Darnell says Van Lith has probably already set her sights on reaching new heights at Louisville.
“She’ll get these awards and that’s great, but she wants more,” Darnell said. “Without even talking to her I know she already has goals for next year to be Freshman of the Year in Division I women’s basketball, and if she doesn’t get it she’ll be pissed.”