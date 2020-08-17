WENATCHEE — When David Vasquez was named the new girls’ soccer coach Wenatchee this past spring, he had one-on-one meetings with each girl to talk about areas of improvement.
“We focused on those things and worked with the coaches to develop some of the activities to address those areas,” Vasquez said. “This summer I was set on bringing in a guy from the University of Florida to help us with some of the training stuff the football team had used in the past. When COVID hit, that put a stop to that.”
After that, Vasquez set up virtual workouts for the girls every Wednesday. Girls would log in as the coaches would run through an hour-long workout, mostly bodyweight stuff.
As well, Vasquez would send out videos to the girls on weekly basis on different skills he wanted them to practice like touches or dribbling. The girls would submit videos to the coaches so they could monitor their progress.
Mainly, Vasquez said he was just trying to motivate each girl individually.
This is the first time Vasquez has been a head coach. Previously, he was an assistant coach for Colin Powers at Cascade. For the past three years, he was the boys C squad coach and the girls JV coach at Wenatchee.
Vasquez said being a head coach is something he always wanted to do.
“I mentioned in the past with Coach (Dennis) Tronson and Coach (John) Springer that I had aspirations of becoming a head coach eventually. Initially, my sites were set on being the head coach for the boys, but after one season of coaching the JV girls, it was just a really rewarding experience,” Vasquez said. “It was a no brainer once this opportunity presented itself.”
The players have taken well the cancellation of the fall season, he said, because they understood this gives them the chance to still have a season, albeit in the spring.
Vasquez said with COVID right now, there is too much uncertainty. If the season were to start, it would have only been a matter of time before it was shut down, he said.
Some girls might play club ball outside the area, he said.
“We talked a lot about things we can control and things we can’t control. These different events that are occurring are out of our control, but how we respond is definitely within our control. With the response we chose to have, we could have a better outcome. The summer has been about that,” Vasquez said.
Many of the girls felt the team needed to improve its fitness, Vasquez said. He said they talked about being in better shape throughout the season.
When girls are trying out, there is a lot of energy and showcasing of skills, but that does not seem to transfer to the season, he said
“That was one thing — How do we maintain that consistency so that we bring the same energy and desire for the entire season?” Vasquez said. “If the girls show up fit, it allows the coaches to focus more on tactical type things, whereas if we are spending the first part of the season trying to get fit, it limits what we can do.”
Should the team play in spring, making sure the girls are in shape could be more of a challenge. Vasquez said it depends on what the girls do in their own time. Some girls might play a winter sport, which would help.
“The WIAA has indicated we are going to have, from the end of September to the end of November, where we can work with the team, as long as a county is at a place where we can have those training sessions,” he said. “That presents us with another opportunity.”
In order to have those training sessions, the county must be in Phase 3 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s reopening plan. With Chelan County mired in Phase 1.5 with COVID cases on the rise, it might not happen.
Vasquez said all they can do is hope for the best.
“We try to create a plan based on the information we have. We also know that it might not turn out to be exactly what we anticipated, so we have to roll with the punches. We have to be resilient during these times,” he said. “Even if we are able to get back, we’ll always be facing two opponents, the other team, and the virus.”