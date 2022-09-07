 Skip to main content
Volleyball | Wenatchee Valley Knights lose to Spokane Falls in back-and-forth battle

Photo gallery: Wenatchee Valley College volleyball hosts Spokane Falls

The Wenatchee Valley College women's volleyball team is defeated by Spokane Falls 3 sets to 1 Wednesday night.

WENATCHEE — The Spokane Community College Sasquatch stumbled but staved off the Wenatchee Valley College Knights Wednesday, taking the match three games to one in the first conference game of the season.

The first set was neck-and-neck until the scores reached double digits. Spokane then started to pull away quickly and never gave back the lead, taking the first set 25-13. The last few points were especially bitter: the Wenatchee libero watched then lunged for a ball on the line to knock it out of bounds, the final point was an easy block by two defenders off a desperate, low-impact bump.

Wenatchee Valley College's Paola Lloreda reacts to losing the fourth set 32-30 and the game to Spokane Falls Wednesday night. In the background at right is WVC's coach Maria Adams and on the bench is injured player Nadia Clark. For more photos, go to wenatcheeworld.com.


