Volleyball | Wenatchee Valley Knights lose to Spokane Falls in back-and-forth battle

Wenatchee Valley College's Paola Lloreda reacts to losing the fourth set 32-30 and the game to Spokane Falls Wednesday night. In the background at right is WVC's coach Maria Adams and on the bench is injured player Nadia Clark. For more photos, go to wenatcheeworld.com.
WENATCHEE — The Spokane Community College Sasquatch stumbled but staved off the Wenatchee Valley College Knights Wednesday, taking the match three games to one in the first conference game of the season.
The first set was neck-and-neck until the scores reached double digits. Spokane then started to pull away quickly and never gave back the lead, taking the first set 25-13. The last few points were especially bitter: the Wenatchee libero watched then lunged for a ball on the line to knock it out of bounds, the final point was an easy block by two defenders off a desperate, low-impact bump.
“Honestly, what I told my girls was to just keep it simple,” head coach Maria Adams said. “It can be chaos. All we do is we pass, we set, we hit the ball and then we do it over again.”
After a locker room pep talk the Knights came out and kept it close.
“We talked about the little things,” the coach said. “How the little things push us forward. The ‘little things’ is what’s going to help them on and off the court. The little things that they say on the bench to each person about what’s happening on the other side and just having that game camaraderie.”
Adams, in her first year as Knights' head coach, says that this group gets its strength from their team bond.
“It’s something I haven’t coached before. They got together before the season started and did a lot of team bonding and that just kind of transferred to the court. They’re the most positive team I’ve had and they just challenge each other,” she said.
With a score of 6-8 in the third set, Sophomore Nadia Clark took a tumble after going up for a spike. She was helped off the court and would not return. Adams said that the extent of the injury was unknown Wednesday.
Wenatchee then rallied for three straight points. They remained aggressive and disciplined with punishing spikes and stayed away from everything out of bounds.
A second timeout in the set saw the Sasquatch regain lost ground, coming back to within three before Adams called a timeout of her own. A carry by the Knights gave Spokane possession back but a few lengthy rallies extended by digs from the Knights’ libero helped quash the Sasquatch comeback and the Knights held on to win 25-23.
The deciding fourth set was a back-and-forth battle. With the score tied at 27, a service ace by Spokane pulled them ahead. But they gave the Wenatchee women fresh life right back with a service error. The set continued to seesaw until Spokane won a lengthy point to win the set 32-30, and the match.
“Spokane has always been one of the strongest programs,” said Adams. She said that the two teams know each other well through summer camps and that it’s always great to play them across the net.
The Knights play their next game against another division rival, this time at North Idaho on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 6 p.m. They play four more games before returning home Friday, Sept. 23 to take on Treasure Valley.
All home games are free to view on the WVC Youtube channel livestream.
