WENATCHEE — When Wenatchee head soccer coach Dennis Tronson met with his players Monday to collect gear and chat before the statewide shutdown went into effect, there was a lot of uncertainty swirling around the locker room.
No one knew if that was the final time they would collectively get out on the Apple Bowl, and the nine seniors were all left wondering if they had dawned the purple-and-black for the last time in their high school career. The season was (and is) effectively in limbo.
Clearly, not an ideal situation.
But the word pessimism is not in Tronson’s dictionary. Only positive-vibes exude out of the spry 60-year old, who told his players they were just pushing pause on the season and to stay ready. By his estimation, there’s still a season — it’s just getting modified. Everyone’s gear is still stacked in each locker and waiting for them when they are eventually allowed to return.
“In fact, I just finished up a modified schedule to meet the requirements for teams to go to state,” Tronson, who’s the league’s official scorer, said Tuesday afternoon. “I had a conference call with the WIAA and wanted to have something in place to roll out on the 27th.”
Tronson basically took the first round of the league schedule and mapped it out so each team would have six games (three home and three away). The top two would represent the league at the state tournament, which at the moment, the WIAA is still planning to hold at the beginning of May.
“Much like it is for football, every game would be important and then there would be a point system we use (in case of a tie-breaker),” Tronson said. “I even built in a play-in date that would just move state back one day, so it wouldn’t change their schedule. It allows us to fit everything in a two-and-a-half-week period playing three games a week.”
Tronson sent out his plan to Wenatchee athletic director Jim Beeson, Big 9 soccer rep Bob Stanley and the other coaches in the Big 9. He got responses from four of the six head coaches in a matter of minutes. All of them gave the same answer – an emphatic yes.
Even if the season gets reduced more, say, for instance, to only a weekend, Tronson has it covered.
“We can still play and make it equitable for everyone,” Tronson said. “We could go by regions and have Moses, Eastmont and Wenatchee play and Ike, Davis, West Valley and Sunnyside play each other over a Friday and Saturday. Then the top two teams from each region would play one match. We’re looking at a number of creative ways to get two berths.”
Tronson knows everything is still up in the air, but he doesn’t want to give his seniors the impression that he’s given up on the season. Because in all large part, he hasn’t. And neither should they.
He’s already got together with the other coaches and plans to send the players weekly workouts so they can keep up with their fitness. The message is clear: school or not, you better come back in better fitness than when you left.
“If you need to go run with the track guys or do some fitness with the baseball guys that’s fine. But there are 50 of you so I don’t want to hear of groups more than 10,” Tronson said. “I don’t want anyone getting sick. (But) after talking with the captains, they’ve taken it on their shoulders to get the guys together.”
“They can’t use the Apple Bowl or have access to our goals but we can’t stop them if they use community parks. We’ve just encouraged them to get in small groups (10 or less) and keep a lot of spacing. They just want to play and get their opportunity.”
On the adjacent end side of Triangle Park, the baseball team’s final meeting Monday had a much somber tone.
“There were a lot of tears,” Wenatchee head baseball coach Jeff Zehnder said of the jersey turn-in. “It’s sad knowing what these kids have done to get to this point. This is these kids’ jam and we had 11 seniors. There wasn’t much said in there.”
The hope is the league can piece together some sort of modified season (similar to soccer) so the boys can at least showcase all the hard work they’ve put in, but obviously, the situation is without precedent.
“As a coach, I’ve come across a lot of things, but I’ve never had to talk to a team about not being able to play their senior year,” Zehnder said. “We’re just trying to be positive about it and get a handle on the situation. There are 64 other teams (in 4A) that are thinking the same thing and that’s just our state, but it’s a little bit depressing to think of all the years of eligibility lost.”
Loaded with talent and two top pitchers (Thomas Blakney and Jared Rubash) Wenatchee was poised to compete for a district title and make a run at state. But that is all put on hold for now — though it won’t stop the boys from working.
“There’s no doubt in my mind they got some stuff going,” Zehnder said. “That’s just their M.O. It’s just an extension of the winter workouts.”
“These kids are right at the height of their dreams — senior year. So, it’s challenging, but we’ll get through it.”