WENATCHEE — It takes a certain kind of grit to bounce back after suffering a difficult loss of the kind the Wenatchee All Stars FC endured while playing Yakima United in the Washington State Super Cup Final at the end of June.
Add a two-week lull to the mix and the expectation might shift to a more lackadaisical approach to Sunday’s game against Snohomish County.
But then they wouldn’t be the All Stars.
Sunday afternoon, the All Stars hosted Snohomish — another men’s semi-pro soccer team — for the second leg of the National Independent Soccer Association (NISA) Cup at the Wenatchee Valley College soccer fields and won 4-1.
“We played for all the marbles,” said Wenatchee head coach Mauricio Sanchez. “We needed a win to bounce back from Yakima. We took advantage of being at home.”
The team wasn’t short of fans, drawing almost 200 spectators to the field in the middle of the afternoon with temperatures climbing to 100 degrees.
“It was awesome to see that support,” Sanchez said.
Weeks earlier, the two teams tied 1-1 in the first leg of the cup and because the tournament is based on score aggregate, all Wenatchee needed to do was win to advance to the Pacific Region Finals in Los Angeles for a second straight year, which they did — handily.
Adversity might have been the secret sauce the team needed. At least Sanchez thought so. The team has been around already for three years and has seen a lot of success in the last two. That can occasionally breed complacency.
“They seemed to feel Yakima would hand it to us,” he said. “We needed the adversity to put in work and battle and compete if we want to be successful. It was night and day between the Yakima and Snohomish games. They were hungry and motivated to advance to the final and get the chip off their shoulder. This Sunday did that.”
Wenatchee was scheduled to play Spokane Shadow but due to transportation issues, the team was forced to forfeit, automatically putting Wenatchee in the Cascadia Premier League final four in Puyallup the weekend following the NISA Cup. This could potentially see the team reach three separate final matches this season.
In the meantime, they only have a week to prepare for the LA Force — a professional team within the NISA League. The Force will host Wenatchee in Irvine, California at Championship Soccer Stadium and although Wenatchee won the cup last year, they’re still viewed as underdogs.
“For us, it’s an advantage,” Sanchez said. “We can just go out and enjoy the game, play-out and hope we come back with a trophy.”
The team will train at home Tuesday through Thursday before flying to Los Angeles on Friday evening. Once in town, they’ll have some time to acclimate to the new climate and field before the game starts on Sunday at 7 p.m.
For fans who wish to see the game, it will be broadcast online. The details will be made available on the team’s social media outlets.
“We’re going into it very focused,” Sanchez said.
The team also recently launched the All Star Scholarship Foundation. The scholarship was created for any student-athletes on the All Star roster who meet certain criteria while continuing their education. The foundation is still accepting donations to help benefit more players. For anyone interested in donating, you can directly message the team through Facebook or email them at wenatcheeallstarsfc@gmail.com.
