WenAllStarsFC vs Snohomish

Wenatchee All Stars FC beat Snohomish on Sunday 4-1 at Wenatchee Valley College to advance to the Pacific Region NISA Cup Final in Los Angeles this weekend. 

 Provided photo/Jeff Balauro/Blackbirds Photography

WENATCHEE — It takes a certain kind of grit to bounce back after suffering a difficult loss of the kind the Wenatchee All Stars FC endured while playing Yakima United in the Washington State Super Cup Final at the end of June.

Add a two-week lull to the mix and the expectation might shift to a more lackadaisical approach to Sunday’s game against Snohomish County.



