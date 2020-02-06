WENATCHEE — Two Eastmont girls, and one Wenatchee girl were named to the first team Big 9 All-Conference Bowling Team. One Eastmont girl was named to the second team and another Wenatchee girl was named Honorable Mention.
Wenatchee junior Kylah Hankins was named Bowler of the Year for the second year in a row.
“She just had an amazing season. She broke the school record for average (202), which is pretty cool,” said Wenatchee Head Coach Jeremy Anders. “She had a great season overall and helped lead the team. She clearly helped us to a lot of wins and to get where we are at. She proved herself to be a complete bowler.”
Anders doesn’t believe anyone has ever won the award three years in a row.
“That tells you the caliber of bowler she is to win it two years in a row. Considering how many good bowlers have come out in recent years between Eastmont and Wenatchee. It’s pretty amazing,” Anders said. “I think she has a pretty good shot at winning it again.”
Panther junior Kayla Musgrove was voted to the first team. Anders said Musgrove lifted her average 25-pins this year.
“She bowled once on varsity last year and now she is first-team, all-league. That is a pretty amazing improvement over one year. There were clearly matches we won because of her standout performance. That was big,” Anders said.
The star of the district tournament, senior Jaiden Thompson, was named Honorable Mention.
“It was not her best year. When it came time, she bowled 50 pins above her average at the district tournament. She knew when it was time to step up and she did it,” he said.
Anders said junior Mackenzie Munro and senior Elisha Ferguson were deserving, but since they only competed from December on, they did not have enough games to qualify for league honors.
“We had a great team this year. To have the Bowler of the Year, and another first-team all-league is pretty nice. We won the district championship, so nice we just have to put the icing on the cake,” Anders said.
Munro was named to the Sportsmanship Team.
Eastmont had two sophomores named to the first team, Katie Heinz and Colby Hull.
“I’m very proud of them. They work hard. They are really great young ladies. They want to improve. They want to get better. They want to do a good job. They are both leaders of our team, which is really nice, being just sophomores,” said Eastmont Head Coach Christy Binge.
Binge said Hull had her ups and downs, but she is gaining more knowledge of the game. Bowling is such a mental game, she said, you have it in check for the physical part to run its course. Hull was also named to the Sportsmanship Team.
Heinz has really improved from last year, Binge said, which has her first year bowling.
“She did a good job on JV last year and has really stepped up this year. She is a three-sport athlete. She also plays volleyball and softball,” Binge said of Heinz.
Wildcat junior Alivia Ellington was named to the second team.
“Alivia is a 4.0 student. She applies that to her bowling. She wants to do a great job. She did change her hand position. She learned about different hand positions this year. Sometimes it was great for her and sometimes it hindered her. In the end, next year, when we start bowling again, that will really help her,” Binge said of Ellington.
Eisenhower, the regular-season champion, had three girls named second-team all-league, seniors Sadi Summers and Sydney Turner and sophomore Laurel Heeseman. Cadet Head Coach Chad Quesnell was named Coach of the Year.