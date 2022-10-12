221005-newslocal-robclarkgolfer 01.jpg
Rob Clark, Golf professional at Desert Canyon Golf Course near Orondo, practices on the driving range on Sept. 29. Clark, a club pro in North Central Washington for many years, qualified for the Senior PGA Professional Championship that starts Thursday in New Mexico.

WENATCHEE — Desert Canyon golf pro Rob Clark makes his competitive PGA debut Thursday at the Senior PGA Professional Championship in New Mexico.

Clark, 51, is one of three golfers representing the state of Washington at the tournament, joining Jim Pike of Maple Valley and Tom Sovay of Mukilteo.

221005-newslocal-robclarkgolfer 02.jpg
Rob Clark watches his shot at the Desert Canyon Golf Course driving range.
221005-newslocal-robclarkgolfer 03.jpg
Rob Clark hits his driver as he practices at Desert Canyon Golf Course on Sept. 29.


