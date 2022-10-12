WENATCHEE — Desert Canyon golf pro Rob Clark makes his competitive PGA debut Thursday at the Senior PGA Professional Championship in New Mexico.
Clark, 51, is one of three golfers representing the state of Washington at the tournament, joining Jim Pike of Maple Valley and Tom Sovay of Mukilteo.
Each player at the PGA tournament must be a resident PGA of America professional in one of 41 sections throughout the country. Clark qualified for the New Mexico tournament by taking one of the top five spots for golfers from Washington, Oregon and Idaho in a section championship in Astoria, Oregon, early in September.
Thursday is Round 1 of the four-day event. It features 264 50-and-over club professionals from around the country playing 72 holes on two courses in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico.
Clark starts the tournament on the Santa Ana course and plays the Twin Warriors course Day 2. Each contestant will aim for the lowest scores after playing each course twice for a total of 72 holes.
Clark says that he likes his chances to qualify. He said he felt like he’s been playing his best golf and hopes to compete at the highest level.
“I won our chapter championship so things are shaping up to be good, you know. I’m giving myself the best chance and I feel good about that.”
The event is being supported by the Golf Channel but isn’t on the broadcast schedule. However, the lowest-scoring 35 golfers in the Santa Ana Pueblo qualifier will earn spots in the sure-to-be nationally televised 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship May 24-28, 2023.
Clark is the head professional at Desert Canyon Golf Resort, near Orondo. He’s also worked at Bear Creek Country Club in Woodinville, Bear Mountain Ranch in Chelan and a few years at Wenatchee Golf and Country Club.
He said he’s been fortunate to keep his skills sharp while working the clubs. It’s not a requirement, but it’s something he has wanted to keep up. In 2008, that work paid off with a win at the Northwest Open at Meadow Springs.
It’s been 30 years since Clark took on a PGA apprenticeship after college. Through that program and with the help of sponsors, Clark has played golf all over North America and a dozen countries including India and Australia throughout the South Pacific. He is currently sponsored by TaylorMade Golf and Adidas.
Unlike some top golfers, Clark sticks with the same 14 club setup wherever he goes. Things like topography and turf composition don’t play into his club selection a bit, he said.
“Tour players will go out there with 15, 16 clubs in their practice round and will bring a couple different clubs to tee-off with,” he said. “At the PGA tour level, they, on occasion, will change their bag setup to fit the golf course they’re playing. For me, I’ve got my 14,” he said.
A self-described late bloomer, golfing wasn’t really a passion for Clark until he started working at Bear Creek Country Club in Woodinville. He first started playing the game when he was about 13 years old on high school teams.
“Even as a junior, a high school golfer, I would see these kids that, you know, just gifted, right? I was one of those guys that, I just had the mindset, ‘OK, I’m just never gonna quit. I just know I can,’ you know. With hard work golf does reward you.”
One of the ways Clark put in the time to get better was by waking up early to catch pros like Tom Watson on TV in the British Open.
“I just gravitated to watching these guys hit great shots,” Clark said. “It’s like, “I wanna do that,” so that was kind of the drive. Like, “I know I can do it, I want to do it,” so I just became determined,” he said. “I was pretty much self-taught.”
Clark spends as much or more of his time now teaching the sport as he does anything else. Along with early morning television, Clark largely credits his teaching prowess to the knowledge he gained from books by golfers Ben Hogan and Jack Nicklaus. He guessed that he’d be giving over 300 lessons at Desert Canyon’s course this year.
As it happens, Clark’s children have both taken root in New Mexican soil. He and his wife, Joy, plan to connect with them while in the area. His son, Jacob, is a nuclear engineer at Los Alamos National Laboratory while his daughter, Mandy, has shifted her focus from astrophysics at the University of New Mexico to somewhere more near chemical engineering.