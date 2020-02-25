McMinnville, Ore. — The Wenatchee S.P.O.R.T. Gymnastics team turned in an outstanding performance at the Top Gun Challenge in Oregon on Feb. 7. All four of their teams won tournament titles, Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum.
They had 10 All-Around champions, 34 event champions, and three special judges awards. The team also had the three highest All-Around scores of the entire meet and the two highest team scores of the meet which included 1,900 gymnasts from 41 gymnastics clubs throughout Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Alaska.
“We really didn’t know what we were walking into because we only compete in Oregon every other year. People don’t know us down there and they haven’t seen us,” said “It was really awesome,” said S.P.O.R.T. Gymnastics Head Coach Taryn Harris.
The event was held at the Evergreen Aviation and Space Museum, which made for a unique atmosphere.
“They had airplanes hanging from the ceiling and all over the place. One of my little ones thought the plane would take off and fly away. It was a really cool venue,” Harris said.
The Bronze team, the youngest of the teams, finished first with 115.925 points, which was the highest team score of the entire meet. Mak Rediger had the highest All-Around score of the meet for any age, 38.5.
The Bronze team and Coach Harris received a special judges award for the Most Entertaining Floor Choreography. Brielle Rainbolt received a special judges award for a very well done sole circle dismount on bars.
“Our whole little Bronze team got an award for their floor routine. They couldn’t pick just one girl, so they picked the whole Bronze team. That was really great to get that award for showing off and being really entertaining,” Harris said.
The Silver team was first with 114.6 points, the second-highest score of the meet. Evelyn Sohn was an All-Around champion with 38.275, her highest score of the season. Izzy Schultz received a special judges award for Facial Expression of Pure Joy on Floor.
The Gold team was first with 112.425 points. Kennady Davidson was an All-Around champion with 37.825, her highest score of the season. The Platinum team was first with 112.45 points.
“It was great for our Golds and Platinum’s to get up in front of the Oregon judges because they’ve qualified for Regionals. At Regionals, they will have judges from all over the region. It was good to show off when they have before Regionals,” Harris said.
Harris says the girls work hard in the gym and enjoy coming in and having fun with friends.
“They’ve been really focused, which has been great because sometimes it takes them longer to focus on the little things,” Harris said. “When you win, they come back on a high. You want to get better. It definitely helps.”
Next up for the team is the Rainier Cup in Federal Way this weekend. Harris said it is a smaller meet for gymnasts to work on performing in front of an audience.
“I expect them to do really well this weekend. Everyone is looking really good in high spirits. It should go pretty smoothly,” she said.
The Candyland Classic in Lynnwood is three weeks away. The season started the third week in January and will run to the second weekend in May. Harris said they just try to get the girls up and performing so when they hit Regionals, they are really confident.