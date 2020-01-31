WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee based S.P.O.R.T. Gymnastics team is off to a great start after competing in two invitationals back-to-back to start the season. Their first invitational was the Battle in Bellevue on Jan. 17 to Jan. 20.
In that first meet, the Bronze team was second, Silver team was second, the Gold team was third and the Platinum team was champs. At the next meet, the Wine Country Classic at the Three Rivers Convention Center in Kennewick on Jan. 24-26, the team did even better.
“They did amazing. Three of our teams took first place and our silver team was second. We went to Bellevue and less than a week later, we were competing at the Wine Country Classic. It was a really short turnaround. We don’t normally do that,” said S.P.O.R.T. Gymnastics Head Coach Taryn Harris. “We really like both of these meets because they are big invitationals. There is a lot of competition. It’s a lot of fun for the girls.”
At Bellevue, Harris said you could really tell it was the first meet because it was quite “nerve-wracking.” Less than a week later at the Wine Country Classic, the girls were much more confident and relaxed.
They went out and did their thing and it was pretty amazing, Harris said. The Bronze team, which are the younger, less experienced competitors, finished first.
“They are all qualified for state. All nine of them had a 37 or above for their all-around scores, which is amazing. The qualification score for state is only 34,” Harris said. “They were at least three points above that, which is really amazing. That really stood out for me.”
Harris said she was expecting the Bronze team to do well, but not as well as they did.
“They were calm and had a lot of fun. They were very clean and collected. It’s not something you see usually that young,” she said. “Normally, they are over-excited and shaky with nerves everywhere. They were just really on top of it. Just cool cucumbers.”
The Gold team also finished in first place. Harris said the Gold team struggled the week before in Bellevue. There were only six girls because two were out sick.
The girls really stepped up their routines, cleaned it up and were ready to go, she said.
Harris said she loves competing with the Platinum team because she’s been with them for a while.
“They’ve competed for many years now. They are really fun because you walk in and they know what they’re doing. They know how to warm up. They know how to compete. It’s really fun with that group,” Harris said.
The Silver team finished second but there was no envy because they didn’t finish first like the other teams.
“They are always really excited to place. They were only about 2-tenths out of first place. That was exciting especially against a really big Seattle club that took first in that division,” she said. “They are excited to place, especially when we go to really big meets. You never know who you are competing against. The meets are go, go, go. There is not a lot of sitting time. Sometimes they don’t know their scores until the meet is over.”
The S.P.O.R.T. Gymnastics team is back on the road on Friday, Feb. 7 in McMinnville, Oregon for the Top Gun Team Challenge. After that, they have two weeks before the next meet.
“We’re doing six invitationals this year and then we have state. Our Gold and Platinum’s will have regionals this year. It’s a very long season. We won’t be done until mid-May,” Harris said.