EVERETT — The Wenatchee Valley College Knights preserved their magical season for another week and punched their ticket to next weekend’s Final Four after winning their first- and second-round games at the Walt Price Student Fitness Center.
The Knights cooked Highline by 15 in their Sweet 16 game on Thursday and then held off a late surge by Skagit Valley in the Elite Eight Friday afternoon, winning 99-92. WVC faces Bellevue, who beat Spokane in their Elite Eight game, next Saturday in the semifinals.
The Knights benefitted from a dream start against the Cardinals. Skagit Valley nearly handed WVC the game in the first half, falling behind 18-0. For the Cardinals, everything went wrong; it was a nightmare. In the opening four minutes, they were 0-for-6 from the field and committed six turnovers. It took the Cardinals six minutes to get their first bucket.
Meanwhile, the Knights, behind Anthony Roy and Isaac Jones, built a double-digit lead that they maintained for much of the first half. Roy finished with a game-high 29 points and six assists while Jones had another monster game, scoring 17 points and grabbing 21 rebounds.
The Knights stretched their lead to 20 with eight minutes left in the first half but then all of a sudden they started to get careless with the ball and went ice-cold shooting. Skagit Valley went on a run and cut the WVC lead to single digits until Roy settled back in with six straight points for the Knights.
WVC carried a 12-point lead into the locker room.
Skagit Valley was able to match WVC’s energy in the second half, but they were unable to go on a big enough run to overtake the Knights. Even with Roy in foul trouble for most of the half and on the bench (after fouling out) for the final four minutes, the Knights received tremendous contributions from their role players. Their offense didn’t skip a beat.
Sam Wenkheimer buried four 3-pointers and finished with 19 points and Isaac Brown, Bryson Faison and Nian Allen all chipped in 11 points apiece.
Without any timeouts, Skagit Valley prolonged the final two minutes by fouling. And while the Knights weren’t exactly Rick Barry from the stripe (28-for-42) they made enough to keep the lead at a safe distance and salt away the win.
The Knights will head back to Wenatchee and have the week to prepare for their Final Four matchup with Bellevue next Saturday. Tipoff is at 1 p.m. If the Knights win, they’ll have a chance to cut down the nets in the NWAC Championship game on Saturday at 2 p.m.
The Lady Knights get their tournament started on Saturday with their first round matchup against Whatcom. Tipoff is at noon. Fans who don’t want to deal with Stevens Pass can watch the game online at nwacsports.org.