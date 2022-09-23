WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley College Knights defeated the Treasure Valley Chukars in volleyball Friday night, winning three games to two.

Friday night’s contest was the second victory this week for the club, both against conference opponents.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?