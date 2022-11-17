World photo/Don Seabrook The Wenatchee Wild scored three goals in the first period then hung on for a 3-1 win over the Salmon Arm Silverbacks in hockey action Wednesday night at the Town Toyota Center.
WENATCHEE — Months after Wenatchee fell to Salmon Arm in the first round of the BCHL playoffs, the Wild had an opportunity for revenge.
The teams played earlier this season — the Silverbacks won 6-4 on Oct. 1. But that was in Salmon Arm. Wednesday’s game offered another opportunity for Wenatchee, this time on home ice.
The Wild came out firing with three goals in the first period, which was all Wenatchee needed to come away with a 3-1 win Wednesday night.
Luke Weilandt got it started early for the Wild, scoring less than three minutes into the game on assists by Lukas McCloskey and Ean Somoza. The goal was Weilandt’s seventh on the season, but his night was far from over.
Later in the first period, Wenatchee’s Micah Berger tapped in his third goal of the season on a Wenatchee power play, on assists by Cade Littler and David Hejduk.
With a bit more than three minutes left in the first period, Weilandt again tapped a goal in, this time on assists by Parker Murray and McCloskey. The goal was Weilandt’s eighth on the season.
Salmon Arm got one back in the second period, with Reid Varkonyi scoring on assists by Jayden Grier and Lian Gayfer. The goal was Varkonyi’s second on the season.
From there it was defense, defense, defense for both squads, who combined for a shutout in the third period.
The Wild will head out for a quick two-game road trip before returning home to take on the Trail Smoke Eaters on Nov. 25 and 26.
