Photo gallery: Wenatchee Wild beat Salmon Arm in hockey

The Wenatchee Wild scored three goals in the first period then hung on for a 3-1 win over the Salmon Arm Silverbacks in hockey action Wednesday night at the Town Toyota Center.

WENATCHEE — Months after Wenatchee fell to Salmon Arm in the first round of the BCHL playoffs, the Wild had an opportunity for revenge.

The teams played earlier this season — the Silverbacks won 6-4 on Oct. 1. But that was in Salmon Arm. Wednesday’s game offered another opportunity for Wenatchee, this time on home ice.



