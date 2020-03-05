WENATCHEE — It’s all or nothing for the Wild as they look to preserve their season for a couple more days and stave off elimination against the Vernon Vipers in Game 5 Friday at Town Toyota Center.
The Wild split the first two games of the series at home last weekend but have lost the last two on the road and trail 3-1 in the series.
“I believe we can do it,” Wild interim head coach Chris Clark said after Wednesday’s 6-4 loss. “The guys believe they can too. We just have to start with that next period.
Wenatchee has played well at times in the series, they just need to stay out of the penalty box. Even though Brian Adams has scored two short-handed goals, Vernon has capitalized on their power play opportunities (5-for-14 through the first four games). Wenatchee meanwhile is (0-for-11) on its power play.
The Wild got a two-goal lead early on Wednesday but were shut out in the second period as Vernon scored four straight. Wenatchee cut the lead to one but was unable to level the score as Vipers’ Cameron MacDonald bagged an empty-netter to complete the hat-trick.
But despite how the past two games have gone, the Wild have won seven-of-their-last 10 games at Town Toyota.
They rarely lose twice at home (in a seven-game series) and the place should be packed. If Wenatchee wins, the Wild will head back up to Vernon for Game 6 Sunday night. Game 7, if needed, will be back down in Wenatchee on Tuesday.
Puck drops Friday night at 7:05 p.m.