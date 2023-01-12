WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Wild had a goal to finish the first half of the season: turn the corner and climb to .500 before Christmas. Despite not reaching the mark by the holiday break, it always seemed to be a matter of when the Wild would get there, not a matter of if.
That goal was accomplished Wednesday night at Town Toyota Center, coming from behind twice on the way to a 3-2 overtime win over the Salmon Arm Silverbacks. Three days after scoring his first junior hat trick in a 4-1 win over the Cowichan Valley Capitals, forward Micah Berger continued his run up the team scoring chart with two more goals, including the game-winner 2:17 into overtime.
Wenatchee got off to another hot start, tossing six of the game’s first seven shots at Silverbacks goaltender Matthew Tovell, as well as eight of the first 10 in the second period. However, Salmon Arm finished the opening stanza with eight of the final 11 chances. One of those, a one-timer from William Lavigne from near the blue line, hit the back of the net on a Silverbacks power play at the 8:31 mark to give the visitors a 1-0 lead.
Alexios Georgaklis scored his first junior goal with 3:49 left in the opening period – Lukas McCloskey’s shot from the right point was blocked, ending up in Georgaklis’s hands just to the right of Tovell.
Jules Boilard scored on an unmarked backdoor chance with 7:06 left in the second period, giving the one-goal lead back to the Silverbacks. The Wild tied it again with 2:49 remaining in the second, as the Wild entered the Silverbacks’ zone 3-on-3 and Berger outwaited the defense before snapping a shot to the top corner of the net.
The third period went by uneventfully, save for a power play chance for each team. The teams only got one shot apiece in the overtime session, but it was Berger who sneaked one through, beating Tovell with a wrist shot to his left and sending the 2,250 fans in attendance into a frenzy.
Berger had the game’s only multi-point showing, and Andy Vlaha made 28 saves to earn his eighth win of the season as Wenatchee climbed to 16-16-1-2 for the year. Tovell took the overtime defeat, making 30 stops of his own as the Silverbacks dropped to 16-14-2-1. Salmon Arm was the only team with a successful power play, going 1-for-4 on the night.
The Wild make a quick visit to Cranbrook, British Columbia to face the Bucks on Friday evening. The opening puck drop is slated for 6 p.m., with live coverage on Newsradio 560 KPQ and BCHL TV.
Wenatchee returns to home ice on Saturday when the team welcomes the Prince George Spruce Kings for a pivotal Hockey Fights Cancer matchup, including a specialty jersey auction to benefit the E.A.S.E. Cancer Foundation.
