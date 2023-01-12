WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Wild had a goal to finish the first half of the season: turn the corner and climb to .500 before Christmas. Despite not reaching the mark by the holiday break, it always seemed to be a matter of when the Wild would get there, not a matter of if.

That goal was accomplished Wednesday night at Town Toyota Center, coming from behind twice on the way to a 3-2 overtime win over the Salmon Arm Silverbacks. Three days after scoring his first junior hat trick in a 4-1 win over the Cowichan Valley Capitals, forward Micah Berger continued his run up the team scoring chart with two more goals, including the game-winner 2:17 into overtime.



