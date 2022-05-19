WENATCHEE —The early part of Marcos Bravo’s senior season didn't go the way he or his team wanted. Individually, Bravo wasn’t finding as much offensive success as he wanted. As a team, Wenatchee had two early losses.
Around the time of a 0-1 loss to Davis on April 5, he met with Panthers’ coaches.
“Would you rather have this frustration in the middle of April or at the end of May?” Head Coach Dennis Tronson recalls asking him at the time. The message from the coaching staff was simple: keep doing what you’re doing, think long-term, and success will come.
“He’s had some big matches after that,” Tronson said.
Indeed he has, including a pair of second-half goals against Moses Lake on April 8 and a goal in a win against cross-river rival Eastmont on April 26.
Fighting back from adversity is a common theme in Bravo's time at Wenatchee. COVID ended Bravo's sophomore season after only two jamborees, dashing dreams and leaving questions about what that team might have done.
"It was a good year that I think we could have made it to state as well," he said of the 2020 team. Bravo said he still keeps in contact and plays with several of his former teammates. "But COVID happened. But it's alright, we just had to cope with it."
Followed up with a restriction-laden junior year, Bravo seems to enjoy the opportunity to focus on soccer during his last year in Wenatchee.
"I'm just happy we're back to normal. We don't have to wear masks, we don't have to distance," he said. "We can all be together as a community whenever we need. And just play the sport that we like to play everyday, just work hard, and win games. That's been the most exciting thing."
Now, with the season complete and the team looking to capitalize in the playoffs, moment's from Bravo's senior year stand out.
“Beating Eastmont twice, for our second year or for many years,” Bravo said. “We say ‘keeping our bridge, the bridge is ours this year again,’ You know, I think it’s exciting just that culture and that battle with them.”
A 1-nil victory against Tahoma Tuesday in the opening round of the playoffs also keeps the team's ultimate goal in play.
“We’re still pushing as a team,” Bravo said before the playoffs. “We’re not done yet, you know. We’re still going. We’re keep going, and we’re going to strive to get that state title.”
Wenatchee will now face either Puyallup or Issaquah, who play each other Wednesday evening, in the second round. Should the team make a run to the title game May 28, it will be a moment Bravo won't soon forget.
“We stick with that memory for the rest of our life,” Bravo said. “And if our kids come to the same school, you know, it’s a memory for them as well. And it’s just a lot of excitement and a memory you can keep.”
Tronson said Bravo is a “calming force in the locker room” for the team’s younger players. Off the field, Tronson described him as quiet and unemotional. He praised Bravo's work ethic, including taking Running Start courses.
"He's trying to step out and create as many opportunities for himself as possible," he said.
But on the pitch, Tronson said he’s “full of energy.”
“He doesn’t say a lot,” Tronson said. “It’s just sort of ‘watch and you’ll learn.’”
His Wenatchee career began as a freshman on Junior varsity, though this didn't last. He was bumped to varsity and starting by the end of the year.
“He just has a motor that never quits,” Tronson said.
Bravo said he “is just proud of us getting to where we are now as a team.”
"We don't get upset at each other. And if we do, we fix it right away," Bravo said. "I think that's kind of the chemistry we have. Like, if we need to fix something, even though it's hard, if we're upset, we can fix it and do better together as a team."
Despite the success, one of those early season games, a 7-2 loss to Skyline on March 22, sticks out for Bravo.
“We normally don’t play those types of teams over there, and we’re not used to those games,” he said. “And I feel like we learned from it.”
Should both teams win their first two games, Bravo and the Panthers would take on the Spartans in the semifinals on May 27.
“I’m pretty sure we all want that rematch. We want to show them that it’s just a mistake for us. We’re just going to keep pushing to be better every day,” he said. “Whoever comes past our lane, we’re going to show them a good match.”