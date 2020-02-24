TACOMA — All the pain and heartache Cascade’s Hunter Reinhart experienced a year ago after falling to Luke Dahlgren in the state title (285) was wiped away after this weekend’s dominant performance.
Reinhart, who finished his senior season undefeated, walked through his first three opponents Friday and Saturday morning, pinning all three within the first two minutes. He then stuck Granite Fall’s Ben Vanderwel one minute into the second period of the championship bout, becoming just the second state champion out of Leavenworth — the other being Brian Koch (215) who won in 1996.
“Last year was kind of rough for me (losing to Dahlgren) and that was a big part of sticking with it and working hard,” Reinhart said after finishing class on Monday. “I didn’t want to take anyone for granted but I knew going in that I was better than (everyone), I just had to come out and take care of business and take advantage of any mistakes they made.”
Reinhart was flawless, picking apart his opponents in each of his first three matches. He then took advantage of an important lesson learned from last year and went home to rest before the championship match — instead of sitting for hours in the Tacoma Dome.
“Last year I just sat in the dome all day and that was rough for me, it felt like I had no energy going into the last match,” Reinhart said. “So, we went back to the hotel room (after Saturday’s semifinal win) and I was able to get off my feet for a few hours. That was big for me.”
Re-energized, Reinhart controlled Vanderwel throughout the match before getting the pinfall to claim the title.
And how did the big man celebrate?
“We went out to IHOP and I got strawberry pancakes and a strawberry milkshake,” Reinhart said.
The breakfast (or in this case) dinner of champions.
The NCW region, which had nine guys in into the medal rounds Saturday morning, advanced just Reinhart to the championship round.
Eastmont’s Max Prazer (195) and Adrian Vivanco (138) both placed fifth. Prazer made the semifinals after winning his first two matches but lost his next two bouts to drop into the fifth-place match, where he beat Newport’s Keir Lopez 7-2.
“Max had a great tournament,” Eastmont head coach Jason Erdmann said after Prazer’s last match. “The match before this one (against Christian Pedro) Prazer was winning and outwrestled Pedro the entire match. He just made one small mistake and went to his back and got pinned. But Max had an amazing season and finished strong. We haven’t seen him step up that way until regionals. He started moving opponents and rocking people to the point where they don’t want to be on the mat with him. It was fun to watch.”
Vivanco, having lost in the quarterfinals to Mahlik Walker Friday, won his next two matches before squaring off against rival Austin Villanueva of Sunnyside in the consolation semifinals. Vivanco wrestled Villanueva tight but fell 3-1; drawing Walker again in the fifth-place match, where Vivanco got his redemption and won 2-0.
“It’s always good to get one the podium and for Vivanco, it was great for him to avenge his loss to Walker,” Erdmann said. “He wrestled smart that match, getting the takedown in the beginning and then holding on. He’s had an amazing career for us. He’s the only Eastmont wrestler I know of that has had over 30 wins in a season and hasn’t placed so it’s fitting he was able to place against some tough kids this season.”
Wenatchee’s Jason Briley (170), who won three-straight matches after getting pinned in his opener, wound up sixth. Isabella Andreini (140) and Kelsey Ibarra (105) placed seventh and eighth. And senior Lucas Carranza (220) finished eighth.
Chelan’s Angel Mendoza and Cascade’s Juan Martinez also placed eighth, rounding out the state placers from the region.