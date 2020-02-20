WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Wild held their annuals Sports Awards Banquet on Tuesday night at Town Toyota Center. The event was very well attended by fans of all ages, including billet families and more. Fans enjoyed a hearty meal catered by Beyond Creations and heard from both General Manager Bliss Littler followed by Interim Head Coach Chris Clark, who announced the awards. Balloting was done by the players, with the exception of “Fan Favorite."
The award for Top Forward was given to Nick Cafarelli. Despite missing 18 games to injury, the University of New Hampshire committed forward still leads the team in points heading into the final weekend of the season. The Top Defenseman Award was given to Drew Bavaro who will play his college hockey at Bentley University. He leads Wild blueliners with 32 points entering the final weekend. The Most Improved Award was presented to Quinn Emerson, a Bowling Green State University commit. His point production is middle of the pack but his energy and rapid development led to his selection.
For the second year in a row, a goaltender takes home the “Fan Favorite” Award, voted on via social media by fans over a week-long period. The always personable Noah Altman claimed the honor. The award for Most Valuable Player went to goalie Daniel Chenard, who has backstopped 21 of the Wild’s 30 wins to date and will play Division I hockey at Rochester Institute of Technology. Also honored were the six 20-year old players aging out at the end of the season.
BCHL Playoffs open next weekend, and Wenatchee remains in a three team dogfight for the 3, 4, and 5 seeds. The Wild are assured a berth, but the opponent and home ice advantage remain up for grabs.
Wenatchee (30-22-4) wraps up the regular season Friday and Saturday in Penticton (42-12-2). The games will be broadcast and streamed online with NewsRadio 560 KPQ, with the Pregame Show airing at 6:45 pm Friday and 5:45 pm Saturday. All games are video streamed live on HockeyTV. Watch Party will be at Bob’s Burgers and Brew.
Wild playoff ticket packages and 2020-21 Season Tickets are on sale now in the Wild office. Call 509-888-7825.