WENATCHEE — After losing the first game of the series at home 3-0, breaking their regular-season home streak against Vernon, the Wild had a bone to pick, and a little more on the line when they faced the Vipers for the second night in a row on Sunday.
And they didn’t disappoint. After a tempestuous first period, the Wild surged in the second and held out in the third to even out the series at one apiece, winning 2-1.
“We capitalized on some opportunities,” said Wild Head Coach Chris Clark. “I thought we played a more complete game. We played a hard 60 minutes. To win in the playoffs you got to have a full 60-minute effort. I think that was the big difference.”
From the first drop of the puck, you could see that tempers were high. Each side dismantled almost anything that crossed the blue line and after any whistle, at least one or two scuffles would break out and have to be quashed by the referees.
Most every shot on goal, aside from a couple, posed little threat except to the most narcoleptic of goalies but both sides finished the first-period scoreless and near even at six shots-on-goal for the Vipers and seven- for the Wild.
“Last night was an emotional game for both teams and there was a little feeling-out in the first period tonight but we created some chances early on,” said Clark.
The second period almost looked like a different game. It began with a crack at a power play for both sides. The Vipers’ attempt finished with a glove save from Wild goalie Daniel Chenard and though the Wild’s attempt right after yielded the same result it sparked a long possession in front of the Viper goal and an onslaught of shots that gave them several scares.
Only one power play would amount to anything but not in the way you think. Wenatchee earned a penalty late in the period and the Vipers tried to capitalize. The Wild repelled any attempt and with 30 seconds left on the power play, the Wild cleared the puck deep.
The Vipers collected the puck near their own goal and tried to pass to a teammate near the blue line on the wing but Wenatchee’s Brian Adams was in pursuit and he broke up the pass, gaining possession. Short-handed and unassisted, he slotted it past the goalie 1-0 (13:52).
It must have been contagious because just before the end of the period, after assists from Nicholas Chmelevski and Tanner Main, Ethan Wolthers fired it into the back of the net to increase the lead 2-0 (18:31).
The Vipers had a late surge to close the game when with just a minute left in the third period they pulled their goalie for the extra man. It paid off when Matt Kowalski found the net 2-1 (18:58).
“We got to keep things simple,” said Clark. “We know the formula that makes us successful and we just need to continue with that and keep things fresh.”
The three stars of the night for the Wild were Wolthers, Adams, and Chenard.
Wenatchee will be on the road for games three and four of the series and will play Tuesday and Wednesday, March 3 and 4 at 7 p.m.
Wild drop series opener 3-0 to Vernon
WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Wild were hoping to make it 3-0 at home against the Vernon Vipers this season as the BCHL playoffs began last Saturday at the Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee.
The Wild went 2-0-1 against Vernon at home during the regular season, but in the first round of the playoffs, the Vipers jumped all over the home Wild with 3-0 win.
“I thought we came out hard in the first nine minutes. We played well. Then, took a penalty and had an unfortunate goal that went off us and in. We didn’t respond well after that. We were flat. We didn’t create a whole bunch after that,” said Wenatchee Head Coach Chris Clark. “That is the playoffs. One game. It’s not a best of one, its best of seven. We’ll go back and watch some video and learn what we did well and learn from what didn’t go so well and make adjustments.”
The first period saw the Wild with two powerplay chances, at 2:23 and 9:57, but despite controlling the puck, but they could not cash in. Vernon had a powerplay chance at 13:11, but the Wild snuffed it out.
However, just as the lines were changing, Vernon’s Connor Sleeth bounced one off a Wild player and into the open net to put the Vipers up 1-0 at 15:26 of the first period. Vernon led 1-0 after one period.
Vernon put the Wild into a bigger hole just 3:25 into the second period as Ryan Shostak scored a powerplay goal off the assist from Logan Cash and Christian Felton. The Wild outshot the Vipers 12-6 in the period, but could not find the net.
The Vipers cashed in another powerplay goal just 5:30 into the second period. That put Vernon up 3-0. Wenatchee had an early powerplay chance in the period but was foiled once again by Viper goalie Reilly Herbst, who saved 30 chances on the night. The Wild outshot the Vipers 30-to-17 on the night.
“You have to give the other goalie credit. He played well tonight. We had good looks but the puck didn’t go in for us. That’s the way it goes. In the playoffs, you’re going to run into hot goalies. That’s nothing new. That is the nature of the beast,” Clark said. “Give their kid credit. Thankfully we don’t’ have to wait too long to get back after it.”
In the seven times the Wild and Vipers have played this season, the team that has won the special teams has come out the winner, which was the case on Saturday. Wenatchee went 0-for-3 on powerplays while Vernon was 2-of-4.
“The last time we played them here, we capitalized on our opportunities. Tonight, either their kid made a huge save or we didn’t capitalize when we had golden chances. That’s hockey. That is the way it goes,” Clark said. “It’s a best of seven. They got the first one. Credit to them. Now we have to get back after it. Our goal is to even up the series.”