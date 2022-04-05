WENATCHEE — The Wild desperately needed a win coming into Tuesday’s game three with the Salmon Arm Silverbacks.
Down 0-2 in the series, Wenatchee was staring at its own demise with another loss; an 0-3 hole isn’t necessarily a death sentence in junior hockey, but it’s not ideal.
Fortunately, thanks to Cade Stibbe and netminder Andy Vlaha, the Wild were able to pull within one game with a pivotal 3-2 overtime win at Town Toyota Center.
Stibbe scored the game-winning goal four minutes into the overtime period and Vlaha, who was given the start after coming in relief for Tyler Shae in Wenatchee’s 6-3 loss on Sunday, stood on his head all night, recording 39 saves on 41 shots.
“I thought (Vlaha) was outstanding,” Wild head coach Chris Clark said after the game. “He gave us every chance to win and I think since he got back from Christmas, he’s been playing that way. We have two guys that we feel give us a chance to win and Andy did that tonight.”
“We needed that one for sure. I’m excited for our guys and we talked about how we’re going to need to win one in OT at some point.”
The Wild jumped out to an early lead after Cade Littler deflected a shot from Jakob Karpa into the net nine minutes into the first period. The Wild stretched the lead to 2-0 after Quinn Emerson snapped in his second goal of the series in the second period. Emerson received a pass from Anthony Cafarelli at the left wing and beat the goalie with a crisp shot underneath the blocker on the stick side. For Cafarelli, it was his second assist of the night.
Wenatchee kept handing Salmon Arm chances on the powerplay, but the Silverbacks — who finished as the No. 1 powerplay team in the BCHL — were unable to take advantage. Both teams combined to go 0-for-12 on the powerplay.
Salmon Arm kept chipping away and eventually cashed in on a rebound after Daniel Panetta tucked in a rebound with five minutes left in the second period. The Silverbacks outshot the Wild 19-14 in the period but Vlaha was miraculous, making several point-blank saves to keep Wenatchee ahead.
The Wild struggled to get off clean shots and clear the puck defensively to start the third period and Salmon Arm took advantage. The Silverbacks’ Isaac Lambert lit the lamp seven minutes into the period to level the score at 2-2. Both teams rode out the rest of that period with both generating a few good chances at goal but neither was able to get one through.
The Wild looked like a completely different team to start the overtime period and controlled the puck. Following a faceoff win in the Silverbacks zone, Ean Somoza slid a pass over to Stibbe on the left point and he beat Salmon Arm’s goalie on the glove side to give Wenatchee its first win of the series.
“Salmon Arm took care of their home ice,” Clark said. “For us to do the same, we have to come back even better tomorrow night. It’s the playoffs you just have to find a way to win and make a play. I told the boys these are the moments why you do extra bike rides and get up early. I’m happy for the guys that they found a way to win. We’ll enjoy tonight and then refocus to try and do it again tomorrow.”
Puck drops at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Town Toyota Center.