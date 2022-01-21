WENATCHEE — It wasn’t the prettiest game by any means, but then again, hockey isn’t a beauty contest.
Sometimes, the gritty wins are the most rewarding.
Following Friday’s 3-2 win over Cranbrook, the Wild locker room was ecstatic. And it was well deserved.
For 40 minutes, the Wild battled against a good Cranbrook Bucks squad until the third period where they capitalized in the early moments with a goal from captain Quinn Emerson. The Wild stoned the Bucks from there to earn their second straight win.
“I thought it was much like the night before where our best period was the third,” head coach Chris Clark said after the win. “We knew that it wasn’t going to be pretty like we hoped but just to be able to win the hockey game when it wasn’t as pretty was good. I thought we got a lot of good effort in the third period and lucky for us Tyler Shae was our first star tonight.”
The first period was fairly even. Cranbrook held an advantage in shots on goal but the score was even after the first 20 minutes.
The game really got started in the second period.
Wenatchee scored two goals within the first four minutes of the period, taking a decisive two goal lead. But Cranbrook leveled the score back at 2-2 just a few minutes later following a pair of goals from Kellan Hjartarson and Tyson Dyck. The game remained at 2-2 for the rest of the period even though Wenatchee had three more power play opportunities in the period.
The Wild jumped back on top at the start of the third after Emerson scored from the slop just three minutes into the final period. Wenatchee leaned on its defense the rest of the period, and held on for the one goal win.
After the game, Clark acknowledged these are the kind of wins the Wild will need in the second half of the season.
“Teams tighten up defensively,” Clark said. “We have to find a way to manufacture goals in these kinds of games. It was fun to watch in the third period because there were moments where we had three or four guys getting into the play to block the puck so it didn’t get to Tyler. I don’t think we were as sharp as we wanted to be in the first two periods, but we have to give Cranbrook credit as well.
“We still found a way to come out and get two points tonight and I’m proud of the guys for staying with it in the third period and embracing the heart. There was not a lot of flow to the game but they stuck together and then the captain (Emerson) scored a huge goal for us.”
It’s these kinds of games that bring a team together. Especially considering the Wild were coming off a 20-day break prior to this weekend and are now heading on the road to face West Kelowna Saturday for their third game in as many nights.
“It’s going to be a tough one,” Clark said. “They’re one of the top teams in the league for a reason so we’ll need short shifts and it’ll be crucial to stay out of the penalty box. Obviously no one wants a 20-day break in the middle of the season. But I actually think it has made this group tighter. They’ve done everything together and they care about each other.”
Puck drops Saturday night at 7 p.m.