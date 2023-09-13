WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Wild are pleased to announce that 2007-born goaltender Justin Perreault has signed a Scholarship and Development Agreement with the organization after competing at the team’s recent preseason training camp.
Perreault was selected by the Winnipeg ICE in the 12th round of last year’s Western Hockey League (WHL) Prospects Draft.
“Justin came to camp and displayed good athleticism and competitiveness,” said Wenatchee director of scouting Leigh Mendelson. “We are excited about his future and look forward to his continued development with his Winnipeg Bruins U18 team this season.”
Perreault has played AAA hockey with the Winnipeg Bruins over the last two years, earning 16 wins with a 3.10 goals-against average for the Bruins’ under-18 team last season. He also appeared for Team Manitoba in the prestigious Canada Winter Games tournament this past February. As a member of Winnipeg’s under-15 team in 2021-22, he earned 14 wins and picked up six more during the team’s A-side playoff stretch.
He calls Winnipeg, Manitoba home, but first stepped on the ice at the age of three in Nova Scotia, and says he wants to leave spectators and scouts with an impression of a goaltender with good speed in the net and good character away from the rink.
“I’m pretty calm on the ice, and I feel like I’m pretty quick, especially as a smaller goalie,” said Perreault. “Especially as a smaller goalie, I need to be fast, and I feel like my body language is pretty good. That really helps me for my game. I want to get a lot of games at U18 and try to be ‘that guy’ this year — just try to get developed and get better, and be ready for the next level.”
The Wenatchee Wild congratulates Justin Perreault on signing his Scholarship and Development Agreement with the club and proudly welcomes him to the Wild family.
Austin Draude is the Media Relations and Broadcast Manager for the Wenatchee Wild.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone