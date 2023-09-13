Wenatchee Wild Circle Logo

WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Wild are pleased to announce that 2007-born goaltender Justin Perreault has signed a Scholarship and Development Agreement with the organization after competing at the team’s recent preseason training camp.

Perreault was selected by the Winnipeg ICE in the 12th round of last year’s Western Hockey League (WHL) Prospects Draft.



