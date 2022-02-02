WENATCHEE — If Wednesday’s Wild game felt oddly familiar, it’s for good reason. Wenatchee has the Cranbrook Bucks number this season, and that number is 3-2. For the third time in two weeks, the Wild beat the Bucks by that final.
After dropping a tough weekend series to Penticton and facing an extended road trip, the win couldn’t have come at a better time for the Wild.
“I think you saw a little desperation,” said Head Coach Chris Clark. “We’re in the middle of a four-game losing streak, and our guys wanted to make sure it ended at four. I thought we got some gutsy effort from a lot of guys.”
The teams were even in the first period, with both squads scoring once. The Bucks’ offense came from Tyson Dyck with assists by Noah Quinn and Liam Hansson. For the Wild, their goal came from Quinn Emerson with assists by Cade Littler and Garrett Szydlowski.
The Bucks controlled the second period, with the only offense coming on a Hansson goal with assists by Andrew King and Kellan Hjartarson.
“I think they’re just all tight games that come down to the third period,” Clark said. “For whatever reason, our guys have found a way in the third period to secure victories. I think I’d like, obviously, to maybe be a little better in the first two periods.”
After being shut out in the second period, the Wild came out of intermission with determination, scoring twice within the first four minutes of the third period. The first goal came from Ean Somoza with assists by Landon Parker and Cade Stibbe. After assisting a goal earlier in the game, Littler decided to get in on the action less than a minute later, with assists by Emerson and Brett Oberle. Clark praised both following the game.
“Two guys that have taken a ton of ice time because of our injuries have been Ean Somoza and Cade Littler,” he said. “And they came up with two huge goals there, they and their linemates came up with two huge goals in the third period. And from there, it was just sacrifice and blocking shots.”
The Wild will head out on a five-game road trip to Chilliwack, Coquitlam, Prince George and Vernon before returning to the Town Toyota Center to face Vernon Feb. 17 and 18. Wenatchee will play host to Cranbrook two more times this season.
Clark sees the road trip as an opportunity for his squad to come together.
“I want to see health. I want to see some guys come back and get healthy,” he said. “You get on the road, guys get a little bit tighter, you spend a little bit more time together. And we got some big ones coming up and I’m looking forward to getting out there with the guys and having some good trips.”