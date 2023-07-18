WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Wild are pleased to announce the hiring of Trent Hugill as the team’s new equipment manager for the 2023-24 season. Hugill comes to the Wild after a two-year stay in Duluth, Georgia, serving as head equipment manager for the ECHL’s Atlanta Gladiators and assisting at the Atlanta IceForum, the Gladiators’ official training facility.
“I’ve always heard a lot of good things about Wenatchee. I think it will be an exciting time with all of the new teams that will be coming to town,” Hugill said. “My goal is to help us get to and win a Memorial Cup, and I’m excited to get to Wenatchee and be a part of the first Wild season in the WHL.”
Hugill also served a brief American Hockey League (AHL) stint as the assistant equipment manager for the San Jose Barracuda and spent the 2020-21 season in the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) with the Macon Mayhem. The San Jose, California native came to the pro ranks with a pair of seasons under his belt in junior hockey, taking on head equipment manager duties for the Lone Star Brahmas and Bismarck Bobcats in the North American Hockey League (NAHL).
“We are excited to have Trent joining us in Wenatchee,” said Wenatchee associate head coach and assistant general manager Chris Clark. “He has a serious passion for his job and gained some great experience before joining us. Adding Trent and Karina with Pepe, Phil, Sharon and Dan, we know our players will be well taken care of.”
The Wild staff for the 2023-24 campaign is rapidly nearing completion, with the hiring of athletic trainer Karina Lahti on Monday and the announcement of Kevin Constantine as the team’s head coach last Thursday. The organization is in the process of hiring an additional full-time assistant to help lead the team for the upcoming season.
Wenatchee begins its first season in the WHL this fall with the home opener on September 22 against the Portland Winterhawks. 2023-24 season tickets are on sale now. To purchase season tickets call 509-888-7825 or stop into the team office at Town Toyota Center. Updated news and information on Wild hockey are always available through the team’s website and on the team’s social media platforms.
