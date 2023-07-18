WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Wild are pleased to announce the hiring of Trent Hugill as the team’s new equipment manager for the 2023-24 season. Hugill comes to the Wild after a two-year stay in Duluth, Georgia, serving as head equipment manager for the ECHL’s Atlanta Gladiators and assisting at the Atlanta IceForum, the Gladiators’ official training facility.

Trent Hugill, the Wenatchee Wild's new equipment manager for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

“I’ve always heard a lot of good things about Wenatchee. I think it will be an exciting time with all of the new teams that will be coming to town,” Hugill said. “My goal is to help us get to and win a Memorial Cup, and I’m excited to get to Wenatchee and be a part of the first Wild season in the WHL.”



