Wenatchee Wild goalie Andy Vlaha looks over at a hockey puck in his goal the third one in a span of six minutes — in the first period in Tuesday night's game against the Penticton Vees at the Town Toyota Center. Vlaha was able to stop the Vees for the rest of the night but the Wild could only score one goal, losing 3-1. For more photos of the game, go to wenatcheeworld.com.

WENATCHEE — For most of Tuesday’s British Columbia Hockey League playoff game at Town Toyota Center, the Wenatchee Wild played as well or better than their visitors from Penticton. The hits were heavy, the scoring chances were hard-earned and the defenses were as up to the task as ever.

The first nine-and-a-half minutes, however, made just enough of a difference for the Vees, getting three goals over nine shots in that span to push past the Wild for a 3-1 victory. The win sent Penticton ahead three games to none in the best-of-seven Interior Conference semifinal round, setting up a must-win Game 4 for the Wild on Wednesday night.

Mario Gasparini with the Wenatchee Wild takes a shot at the Penticton Vees' goal in the third period of their game Tuesday night. The Wild lost 3-1 as the Vees take a 3-0 series lead heading into Wednesday night's game again in Wenatchee. Wenatchee will need a win to stay in the playoffs.


