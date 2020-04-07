WENATCHEE — The coronavirus pandemic has put community events on hold for the time being, but what about one that doesn’t require people to congregate in groups?
The WRAC is planning to test those waters this weekend, offering a “no-gathering” 5K Bunny Run Saturday from 9 to 10 a.m.
Anja Petterson, a certified running coach and massage therapist, will be encouraging those who are out for their individual exercise or running in their home to tune in for a Facebook Live session between 9 and 10 a.m., WRAC general manager Evy Gillin said in a statement Tuesday.
“During this time, she will be offering running tips, information and answering questions,” Gillin said in the release.
Participants just need to visit the WRAC's Facebook page to join the live-stream event.
Runners are encouraged to walk for an hour or run for 30 minutes and to use their phone, watch or Fitbit to track their distance.
“Selfies while doing the run would (also) be great,” Gillin said.
Pictures can be sent to info@wrac.org.
“This is about as close to an event that can be offered right now, so, let’s do it,” Gillin said. “Let’s stay connected virtually. We are in no way encouraging people to gather together, except via their devices. We’re just hoping to give people something to focus on, and if you’re going out for a run anyway, why not join and be apart of something different?”