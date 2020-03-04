WENATCHEE — The American West Football Conference played last season with just four teams, Wenatchee Valley Skyhawks, Tri-Cities Fire, Reno Express and Idaho Horsemen. With the addition of a Yakima team, it was though the league would grow to five teams in 2020.
Then came the news on Feb. 28 that Tri-Cities Fire was dropping out of the league due to financial stress. According to an AWFC press release, all members of the league were blindsided by this announcement.
It was also announced the Reno Express would not be returning for the 2020 season but has plans to return in 2021. The news release said the Express were not able to get the team to the level they wanted in year two.
The AWFC came to an agreement with Brandon Tate, the owner of the Tri-City Rage, a minor league team has been in existence for five years and had hosted many of the Tri-Cities Fire players on their 45 man roster.
So the Rage will play the games in place of the Fire, but might not be part of the official league.
“I don’t know if they will be part of the league, but there are several teams coming into the league next year. The league is saying that but we’ll see when we have the owner’s meeting in late summer, early fall,” Wenatchee Valley Skyhawks Owner Theo Hall.
Hall said the situation has not really impacted the Skyhawks. Skyhawks General Manager Keith Evans agreed.
“That is just a tough deal there. I running around trying to get us up and running. Lots of good things are happening now. This is not going to help us at all,” Evans said. “We do have enough teams, so that hasn’t changed anything. We have a Tri-City team stepping in and covering everyone’s home schedule. That only affects two home games.”
The Skyhawks open the season on Tuesday, March 17 against the Tri-City Rage. Evans said the 2020 Skyhawks are locked and loaded. He said they have better talent than last year. But they are also returning some all-league players.
“We have a collection of better players than last year. It’s going to be interesting to see who makes this roster,” Evans said. “We had good players last year. You’ll see some different stuff. Jarvis (Alston, former QB) is playing DB. We have a quarterback coming in. There are a lot of changes.”
Last season, the dynamic Alston was an all-league performer at quarterback for the Skyhawks. This season, Evans said he’s moving to defensive back at his request.
“Jarvis will be the backup, emergency quarterback. He is an athlete. He’s played more DB than QB. There are a couple of quarterbacks coming in. Jeff LeGree an experienced indoor arena quarterback. He athletic with a great arm. He looks to be the guy,” Evans said.
There will also be a new coach for the Skyhawks this season, Meadow Lemon, who Evans has known for years, going back to his playing days. Lemon was recently the GM of the Portland Thunder in the AFL. Evans said Lemon is experienced and knows the game.
Evans said he’s been able to bring in better players by reaching out to the many contacts he’s made in his long history with the game. Several of his former players are now coaches who are sending him players.
“They continue to feed me, players. Some are in the high school level and some are pro indoor coaches. I have a pool of players just from coaching in southern California and Florida. I have that connection. Those are two top areas for football players,” Evans said.
Last season, Wenatchee Valley finished the regular season at 6-6, tied for second with Reno. Idaho was 12-0. The Skyhawks lost 28-27 in the first round of the playoffs to Reno. Idaho went onto win the championship.
The new addition to the league is the Yakima Canines. All the league teams play each other three times, except Tri-City. The Skyhawks have six home games at the Town Toyota Center. They open the season with three straight home games against Tri-City, Idaho, and Yakima.