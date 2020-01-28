WENATCHEE — On Friday, Wenatchee Valley College Knight Athletics will induct three new members into the Athletics Hall of Fame. Inductees this year include women’s basketball player Karissa Martin (Harle), longtime supporter Dalton Thomas and 1971 NCWAACC championship football team.
The Knights were coached by Paul Seale. In his third year with the team, he got word some scholarships would be available so he started putting together a team.
“Frank Kuntz (senior) got ahold of me because he was the new president of the Quarterback Club. He said they would have scholarships for kids. He said, get after it. That started it,” Seale said.
Seale had played in the Canadian Football League, so he reached out to some of the general managers looking for talent. In those days, Seale said there was not much high school football happening in Canada.
That connection brought in players who become the heart of the team, like defensive back Ken McEachern, who later played 13 years in the CFL and receiver Mark McDonald, who would play for the University of Washington and spend five years in the CFL.
There was also a Hawaii connection set up by legendary coach Don Coryell.
“We got Charlie Russell, 6-feet, 280 pounds. He knocks on my door and said coach I brought two buddies, can they tryout?” Seale said. “Harry Knell was one of them. He married a local girl and has been a great part of the community. He was really good. He was our slot man. There was a little guy with them was like Russell Wilson. John Coen had big hands, he could throw.”
Coen would go on to become a Junior College All American. Seale couldn’t believe he landed these players he didn’t even recruit. McDonald, who was nicknamed Pencil, ended up catching 110 passes that season.
Seale remembers when Steve Freeman first showed up at his office.
“I’m coaching the year before and this pudgy kid comes in, who didn’t even start for the Panthers, Steve Freeman. He gets on the weights and becomes a top-notch linebacker. He went to Central,” Seale said. “Our other linebacker was Al Parsley from Chelan. We had Chet Cockrill from Eastmont. Jerry Yonaka from PD and Cockrill are all right there with McEachern. It was great coaching.”
Perhaps the biggest recruit was not a player, but a 23-year old coach named Sandy Cooprider.
“Sandy was at Whitworth doing his graduate work and coaching. I had played against Hugh Campbell not only in college but the pros. He was now coaching at Whitworth. I called him,” Seale said. “We had Sandy and his wife come over. That’s how we got him. He went on to coach and teach for 44 years. He was the defensive coordinator.”
Jim Norton and Cooprider coached the defense, Seale and Bill Penhallegon coached the offense.
“It was a pretty special group of players and coaches. Norton had never coached before. He played pro ball,” Cooprider said. “All of sudden, we started playing and we just got better and better. About the third game, we said, we got a team here.”
Seale was running at the Wing-T offense but throwing the ball a lot. He liked to roll Coen out with the threat to run or throw, then hit McDonald on the delayed reverse. Runningback Rick Pipkin from Cashmere was another weapon.
“By the third game, the defense was trying to find the right guys and put them in the right holes. That’s why I say, coaching was a big factor. We had a community really behind us,” Seale said.
WVC had lost to Gray’s Harbor during the regular season. The Knights matched up against Gray’s Harbor in the championship game as well. The game would be played at Gray’s Harbor.
They ended up playing the game on a baseball field in Hoquiam since it seemed to drain the best with the constant rain.
“We were going to throw the football, no matter. We went to Hoquiam at the baseball field, where they had sand under the field, so it was good footing. We threw the heck out of the football in the pouring rain,” Cooprider said. “We played them so much differently the second time.”
Seale remembers after the game, Kuntz told the guys, if they did not leave the premises, he would buy the food and drinks. Everyone had a great time, he said.
Cooprider, who was also the baseball coach at the time, recruited a lot of the football players to play for him.
“I was 23 when I got hired. We came in and won the N-WAC championship. I thought I was hotter than heck. I was a baseball coach at the same time. A lot of guys were playing baseball for me as well,” Cooprider said. “Our first ten games, we went 10-0. I thought, God, I’m really a good coach. Then, I lost the next 18. A very humbling experience. I thought I knew everything, but I knew very little. You don’t really find out until you coach for a while and get that experience.”
When Cooprider became the head coach of the Knights, the retired Seale came on as his consultant along with Penhaligon. When the Knight program ended in 1991, Cooprider and Seale coached at Wenatchee High School under Doug Preston.
“We coached there for five years. He and I were the defensive co-coordinators. We had some of the top defenses in the Big 9,” Cooprider said. “I got tired of that after my son left. I went to middle school and he was one of my first coaches.”
Cooprider played at Montana State for Jim Sweeney. Dennis Erikson was the quarterback. While Sweeney was a hard-nosed coach, Seale was much different.
“We tried to make it fun. Most of our conditioning was during practice. At the end, we would do some relays. It was more fun,” Cooprider said. “I learned from him if I am going to be coaching at this level, I need to make it fun.”
Getting into the Knights Athletic Hall of Fame is great for the team, Seale said. Ken McEachern said he would come back. Cooprider said players have been emailing and calling him.
The WVC Athletics Hall of Fame induction and Follow Your Dreams Scholarship Auction is Friday, Jan. 31 at the Jack and Edna Maguire Student Recreation Center on the Wenatchee Campus, beginning at 5:30 p.m.