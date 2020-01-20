WENATCHEE — Heading into the final quarter down six, the Lady Knights (13-6) needed some sort of spark offensively if they were going to pull off a late comeback over NWAC rival Yakima Valley.
WVC found its ignitor in forward Natalie Andreas. The freshman sunk all four of her shots, scored 11 points and reeled in four key rebounds as the Knights shot 72 percent from the field (8-for-11) and nearly doubled the Yaks score in the quarter, winning 74-68.
“(Natalie) struggled a little in the beginning, but for a freshman to turn it around midgame and go for double-figures is pretty special,” WVC head coach Rachel Goetz said.
Wenatchee got off to a great start and led 19-10 with two minutes left in the first. But the Yaks went on a 9-1 run to close out the quarter to draw within one.
The game remained tight in the second, but Yakima was able to parlay the momentum it generated at the tail end of the first and led the entire second quarter. The Knights got lost a few times in transition — which led to four wide-open 3-pointers — and struggled to match up with Jenni Johnson, who scored nine of her game-high 23 points in the quarter. Yakima Valley carried a four-point lead into the break.
The start of the third was not better as WVC lacked energy coming out of the half. The Knights fell behind even more as their offense looked stagnant and Yakima pushed its lead to six by the end of the quarter.
But something flipped for WVC before the start of the fourth.
Following two static quarters, Goetz wanted more energy on defense and told the ladies to look for shots inside in hopes of either getting some easy looks or sent to the foul line.
“We talked about defense because you see how prolific (Yakima Valley) is, they are great offensively,” Goetz said. “We (also) didn’t want to settle for anything less than our best shot and looked for a lot of inside looks or easy lay-ins.”
The Knights followed through as they started to feed Andreas inside and contest everything defensively. WVC went on a 20-10 run to take the lead before Cariann Kunkel iced the game with seven-straight free-throws.
“She just dialed it in and she’s a stud,” Goetz said of Kunkel.
Kunkel paced the Knights scoring and finished with a double-double (21 and 12). As did Andreas, who chipped in 17 points and 12 rebounds. Chasity Spady hit a pair of 3-pointers en route to 13 points and Madelyn Godwin added 12 points, four assists and two steals.
The Knights have now won their last four meetings with the Yaks and 23 straight on their home floor.
WVC heads on the road Wednesday to take on Big Bend before returning home to play Treasure Valley on Saturday.
“Big Bend can shoot it and if they get hot on their own floor we’ll have our hands full,” Goetz said. “They are fighting for their life right now and catching someone with their back against the wall is never fun. So we will be in for a 40-minute battle (Wednesday).”
Tipoff Wednesday is at 5:30 p.m., and 2 p.m., on Saturday.