Youth boxing | How two pairs of East Wenatchee siblings qualified for the Northwest Championship

PENDLETON, Ore. — You can’t go far in boxing without a substantial work ethic.
“If anyone cuts corners they get destroyed,” said boxing coach Dan Reierson, who has been coaching at LightsOut Boxing Gym since it was opened in downtown Wenatchee by a former student of Reierson’s and now coach, Maira Williams.
The sport, by its nature, eventually breaks down competitors who lack deep devotion or discipline. A single-mindedness that people of any age can occasionally experience but much rarer are the ones who can commit wholeheartedly and with enough consistency to enter elite circles.
In other words, you have to be a little obsessed.
The gym sent two pairs of siblings to the USA Boxing Northwest Championship on Aug. 26-27 in Pendleton, Oregon. Jacob and Jaydeen Pulido along with Mia and Mauro “Junior” Armas all competed in the open regional tournament where several weight classes within many divisions classified boxers to fight and earn points that would help them earn a national ranking.
The secret sauce
Unyielding commitment is difficult to obtain as an adult but possibly more so when you’re in your youth. The endless distractions and the physical toll — especially in boxing — are enough to repel most would-be boxers from continuing the craft.
”It’s a really demanding sport,” Reierson said. “It takes a certain kind of kid with physical and mental toughness.”
Reierson has recognized the benefits and positive force boxing has had on youth since he started coaching 23 years ago in garages in his spare time while still serving as a law enforcement officer. It can be a delicate balance for any coach to push their athletes while also knowing when to pull back.
Sports, the arts, academic clubs, and the like all serve a similar purpose — to provide a rich outlet for the youth and older to occupy and test their minds with something challenging, fulfilling, and constructive. Lest their energy devolves into more destructive behaviors.
That’s why the coaches elected to carve out two months every summer to force their young boxers to take a break. Burnout is always a concern, and with many of the athletes equally interested in other sports, it provides a palate-cleansing period to keep the sport fresh and retention high.
Some, however, are so consumed that they can’t stop, won’t stop — don’t know how to stop. When that period recently came, the four youth boxers that made the Northwest championships were among the few eager to continue, sans any sort of pause.
It paid off. All four fighters represented well at the regional championship but only Jacob won his match. The three others competed at a high level but lost by narrow decisions to their opponents — not necessarily a poor result.
Every boxer is one-of-one
Jacob, 16, competed as a junior male novice at 114 pounds — a division for fighters early in their career with 10 fights and under. He won his match by technical knockout (TKO) in only the second round. The referee stepped in after Jacob’s opponent took too many punches without adequate defense.
Based on his approach, that’s not unusual. Jacob can oscillate between a classic boxer’s style and a puncher’s. He hits hard with combos and accurately — it has earned him an undefeated record.
Both Jacob and Jaydeen started last fall and have adopted similar, aggressive styles. The sport wasn’t new to them, their father Ivan was also a boxer for Reierson and has helped coach his kids and other individuals as well.
The progression they’ve made in just a year has been astounding. Having invested coaches and parents removes some obstacles but having a constant training partner and motivator in your sibling only adds more fuel to the fire.
Ivan had them in the gym five times a week. They would run up the steep elevations that surround Mission Ridge in the early morning — two to three times a week for several miles. They push each other to be better with their conditioning outside the ring and within while sparring.
Jaydeen, 17, competed as a youth male novice at 112 pounds and lost a razor-thin split decision to a boxer with four or more years of experience — a solid performance that only showcased his ever-constant progression. He sets his opponents up with the jab, steps in close, and pumles them with uppercuts to the body and head.
“We watch for improvement,” Reierson said while describing their coaching method. “We study to help each individual boxer. Each has a different style. Coaches have to be aware of all styles but not deviate from the fundamentals.”
They don’t want to force their coaching style upon their athletes. They establish a firm foundation based on fundamentals within all their disciples — something they continually revisit — and then allow each boxer’s natural tendencies and abilities to shine through.
Take Mia Armas, for example. The 12-year-old has only two years of boxing experience but has already placed second in her division after fighting at the annual amateur Silver Gloves boxing competition last year.
She’s fast on her feet and collects point after point with quick, straight punches. It makes her elusive and hard to hit — a real tactician and a classic boxer.
While at the championship, because no boxers were in her weight class, the 80-pounder went up a weight class to compete. It made no difference to her, in fact, she did so well her coaches thought for sure she had won but instead lost by a split decision.
She and her brother Junior were brought in by their father Mauro “Senior” and like a few other parents he has since stayed involved and taken a USA Boxing certification course that qualifies him as a cornerman so he can assist his kids during matches.
“We got some good parents — that helps,” Reierson said. “That wasn’t always the case.”
Junior and Mia have excelled since they started. Athletic and coachable, they make a potent mix. It wasn’t immediate but after six to eight months things began to click.
Junior, 11, has already won two regional championships and the Silver Gloves nationals. He has an aggressive style that always presses forward, pushes the pace, and backs his opponents into the ropes.
“He’s all over them,” Reierson said. “Seek and destroy.”
When you hear descriptors like that, you might think more of brute strength but what’s more effective for a boxer is their conditioning.
“He’s almost freakish about his conditioning,” Reierson said. “I’ve never seen it. He almost never gets tired. You can’t wear him out.”
At the recent championship, Junior lost a close contest to a Portland opponent that has since developed into a bit of a rivalry. They’ve both beaten each other and will soon again square off.
“He’s had a lot of success,” Reierson said. “But it was a huge disappointment for him. I think he’s still processing it.”
Future fights
The boxing gym continues to see results. After Mia and Junior, Rivaldo Pineda also made the regional tournament in Idaho and qualified for the Silver Gloves nationals in Missouri last February. It was the second consecutive year they sent three boxers to the highest tier of amateur competition.
Their next competition will be in Portland, Oregon the first week of October — where around 350 boxers will participate.
The LightsOut gym will then host the state championships on Nov. 4. A win at that event qualifies them for the regional tournament in Nampa, Idaho — which includes six states. A win there qualifies boxers for the national Silver Gloves tournament.