220817-sports-drewlock01

Quarterback Drew Lock works out with the offense, August 1, at the VMAC in Renton. Dean Rutz / The Seattle Times

RENTON — Just when the Seahawks’ quarterback battle appeared to be entering a different stage, real life got in the way.

Roughly 90 minutes after coach Pete Carroll said that Drew Lock would start for the Seahawks in their preseason game Thursday against the Chicago Bears at Lumen Field as part of a long-held plan to assure he got a start in his competition with Geno Smith, the Seahawks announced that Lock had tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be able to play.