If the Mariners are planning to rectify this recent run of losing with a sweep in Oakland in the coming days, they will need to perform at better levels than they showed over the weekend.

With a lackluster 6-1 loss to the Dodgers that was more lopsided than the score, the Mariners wasted possibly one of the last warm summer Sundays in Seattle with one of their least competitive performances in months.



