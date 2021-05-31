WENATCHEE — There are multiple ways to win a basketball game.
Oftentimes, the tone that's set early has enough legs to carry a team throughout the rest of the game. Wenatchee followed up its dominant performance on Friday with another gem, beating Sunnyside 67-44 Saturday at home.
Garrett Long paced the offense with 37 points and Camden Loidhamer chipped in 15.
“We came out to a good start,” Wenatchee Head Coach Travis Williams said. “It was a really quick turnaround from yesterday, but I thought the kids came out with energy and set the tone early.“
Wenatchee came out the gate strong and built an early lead in the first and stretched it to 14 at half. That pattern continued throughout the second half as well.
“Sunnyside has a kid who can score 30-plus at times and we were tough on him," Williams said. "We made him work for his 21-points tonight."
Wenatchee plays Eisenhower in Yakima Tuesday. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m.
West Valley 75, Eastmont 44
Turnovers continued to plague the Eastmont Wildcats Saturday as they came out flat for the second straight night and lost 75-44 in Yakima.
“Our turnovers led to (easy) transition points,” Eastmont Head Coach George Juarez said. “We also didn’t shoot as well as we’re capable of, and we were in constant foul trouble.”
Eamon Monahan led the Wildcats with 14 points. Dillon Esparza added eight.
“We did a good job defensively in the first half, but in the second quarter we only scored two points,” Juarez said. “That put us in deficit. West Valley also shot well from the outside.”
Eastmont hosts Davis Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Cashmere’s 59, Omak 33
You can’t always count on your shot to drop.
Multiple tools have to be readily available and a depth of backup plans at your disposal should one fall through.
When the shots didn’t fall for Cashmere Saturday night against Omak they were forced to rely on their defense to carry them to a 26-point win.
“Omak struggled to score but their defense was everywhere,” Cashmere Head Coach Levi Heyen said. “We had a couple rough shooting nights in a row. But if we aren’t making shots we can survive by clamping down and playing tough defense.”
Carter Alberts led the Bulldogs with 18 points. Sam Phillips added 12, and Ty Schoening finished with 10.
“It was a scrappy, tough, physical game,” Heyen said. “It’s tough to play in Omak, we’re just happy to get a win.”
Cashmere hits the road Tuesday to play Chelan. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m.
Chelan 63, Warden 19
It didn't take long for the Chelan Goats to assert their will Saturday night against Warden.
Chelan jumped out to a 28-0 lead in the first quarter and cruised from there.
Chelan’s Reed Stamps led the team with 13 points. Braiden Boyd had 10 and Nate Harding chipped in nine points respectively.
Chelan hosts Cashmere Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Quincy 60, Cascade 49
Not every game comes down to the free throw line.
But for the Cascade-Quincy game on Saturday, it was a huge factor. The Jackrabbits outshot the Kodiaks 40-13 from the line to nab an 11-point win.
“We got out to slow start,” Cascade Head Coach Paul Fraker said. “We missed some layups, and Quincy was playing hard. They out-rebounded us by a lot, I give them credit, they wanted the basketball and we didn’t want it bad enough.”
Quincy earned an early lead in the first quarter, but Cascade bounced back in the second to cut the deficit to nine by halftime.
“I was happy with how we responded in the third quarter," Fraker said. "We shot the ball better and hit all six free throws. We just weren’t aggressive enough in the fourth quarter."
The Kodiaks chipped away at the Quincy lead in the third quarter and got within four at 43-39. But Quincy’s rebounding and second chance opportunities helped them stretch the lead back to double-digits.
Cascade’s Cameron Ostrem led with 12 points. Isaac Cortes added 11, and Brett Fraker finished with nine.
Cascade hosts Okanogan Tuesday. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Sunnyside 60, Wenatchee 18
The Wenatchee girls basketball team suffered another tough loss Saturday night, falling by 42-points to the Sunnyside Grizzlies.
“Sunnyside is a good team," Wenatchee head coach Pat Loftus said. "They get in the passing lanes, press full court and they do a good job. We got in a hole early, but then we started responding and working on our execution in the half-court, improving as the game went on.“
Kristina Blauman led Wenatchee with 12 points, and Madison Stirling added four.
“We were short on numbers with a short rotation,” Loftus said. “But the girls were playing hard the whole way through. It was a great, gutsy effort to play shorthanded.”
Wenatchee hosts Eisenhower Tuesday. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m.
Eastmont 44, West Valley 24
A lot can happen in a year.
The Eastmont girls basketball team had another impressive win Saturday over West Valley, showcasing their improvement under third-year head coach Ron Stone.
“We played great,” Stone said. “The kids were great defensively; they got after it and have a competitive nature that’s just amazing to see.”
Eastmont jumped out to a narrow 8-7 lead in the first quarter. Then in the second, the Wildcats got their motor going and lead 21-16 at halftime.
The third quarter was huge. The Wildcats blanked the Rams while scoring 10 to bounce the lead to 15.
“We thought the first three or four minutes in the third quarter would dictate the rest of the game," Stone said. "So we came out strong defensively and tried to deny them opportunities and second chance while limiting turnovers.
Megan Chandler led the Wildcats with 13 points, eight rebounds, three steals. Kaylynn Schmitten followed with eight points, four steals. Emma Bergan scored a career-high six points and Annelise Bauman also finished with six.
“I'm so proud of the girls,” Stone said. “They work as a team, not as individuals, and that’s been the key. “
Eastmont plays Davis in Yakima Tuesday. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m.
Cashmere 52, Omak 41
Not every win is pretty.
Sometimes it takes copious amounts of grit to thread the needle. But Cashmere was able to do so on Saturday, preserving its 55-game league winning streak in a 52-41 win over Omak.
“It wasn’t pretty but we won,” Cashmere Head Coach Brent Darnell said. “We had lots of opportunities and we were aggressive, but we struggled to finish. Some nights it doesn’t go in.”
The first quarter was a battle but the Bulldogs found their footing in the second to build a 26-18 lead at half.
Riley Johnson finished with a double-double 19 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and four steals. Jalynn Darnell added 13 points, eight rebounds, two assists and three steals. Peyton Brown finished with nine points and 11 rebounds.
“Omak is always tough to play,” Darnell said. “Happy to get out with a win, we had to fight for this one.”
Cashmere hits the road to play Chelan Tuesday. Tipoff is at 6 p.m.
Quincy 44, Cascade 32
The Cascade girls basketball team had a solid turnout Saturday night when they faced the Quincy Jackrabbits.
Quincy had a productive first quarter and built a big lead but the second and third quarters belonged to the Kodiaks. Cascade whittled Quincy's lead down to five points by the end of the third quarter before the Jackrabbits found their rhythm. Quincy finished out the game strong to win by 12.
“It wasn’t the end we wanted,” Cascade Head Coach Dane Lewman said. “But we battled. We played solid together, switched up the defense and didn’t force things.
Nyelli Fernandez led the Kodiaks with 11 points and earned another double-double.
Cascade hosts Okanogan Tuesday. Tipoff is at 6 p.m.