WENATCHEE — Competing for the first time in 15 months, and with only four practices to get ready, Saturday was all about dusting off the cobwebs for the Wenatchee Panthers in their season opener against Davis.
There were plenty of turnovers and a lot of missed shots, but the energy was there for the Panthers as they nearly mounted a comeback in the second half, eventually falling 55-48 at Wenatchee High School.
Seniors Garrett Long (22) and Joe Dorey (17) combined for 39 of the Panthers' 48 points while Davis was led by juniors Robert Galindo, who finished with 19 points, and Dhantaye Bennet-Joe, who chipped in 14.
“I just thought Davis was a little more aggressive and a little quicker to the ball than we were,” Wenatchee head coach Travis Williams said after the loss. “We didn’t shoot the ball that well either.”
The Panthers couldn’t make an outside shot in the second half, but they had a good start to the game as senior Joe Dorey buried three 3-pointers in the first quarter and Garrett Long banked in a pair of layups. Up 13-12 heading into the second, Wenatchee bumped its lead to six after Dorey drained his fourth 3-pointer of the half. But the Panthers went cold the rest of the quarter as the turnovers started to pile up.
Davis closed out the half on a 12-2 run to take a 24-20 lead into the locker room.
Wenatchee employed a full-court press for most of the second half, and when the Panthers were able to make a basket and get into it they were fairly successful in generating turnovers. The Pirates committed eight in the third quarter alone.
“When we were able to get into the press I thought we gave them trouble,” Williams said. “We put a full-court press into practice this morning during shoot around so for installing it the morning of a game, I thought we did a great job.”
Wenatchee was able to chip away at the Davis lead and cut it to one possession with a few minutes left in the fourth quarter. But the Panthers were unable to get over the hump. At times, they would follow up a nice play defensively with a careless turnover on the offensive end.
“At one point, we forced a steal in the press and had numbers going forward, but we coughed it back up and (Davis) laid it up for a four-point swing,” Williams said. “We had a chance to tie it up late in the game and made one of two free throws; it was just that kind of night for us. We were always a play away from turning the corner. We just could never get in a rhythm offensively and Davis did a good job of packing it in defensively and forcing us to be an outside team.”
It took a while for Wenatchee’s Long to find his rhythm; the senior had just six points at halftime. But he ran the point effectively in the second half and dished out six assists to go with his game-high 22 points.
“We’re going to need Garrett to score 20 on a nightly basis for us and he did that tonight,” Williams said. “He was getting a lot of attention (Saturday) but did a great job of getting everyone involved.”
Wenatchee will look to bounce back Tuesday against Ellensburg at home. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m.