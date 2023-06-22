WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Wild organization, proud members of the Western Hockey League, are pleased to announce that several key members of its coaching and hockey operations staff will remain with the team during the 2023-24 season.

Chris Clark will stay with the Wild, serving as the team’s associate head coach and assistant general manager, while Leigh Mendelson will continue as the team’s Director of Scouting. Jarrod Boman will work with the Wild coaching staff in a hockey operations role and assist the coaching staff for the Wenatchee Wild Hockey Academy — a member program in the Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL). Pepe Sandoval will also remain with the team as an assistant to the team’s equipment manager and athletic trainer.