OKANOGAN — The lower hill at the Loup Loup Ski Bowl opened Wednesday, the ski resort announced in a press release.
“We have decided to open the Jr. Poma, rope tow and tube hill and run that until we have enough snow to open the entire hill,” the release said
The ski hill plans to stay open until 2 p.m. on Thursday, will be closed on Christmas Day, but then open back up through Jan. 3., from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Full access is expected to be available for skiers/snowboarders on Sunday.
The cafe will not be open and the lodge is still under construction, so skiers/snowboarders are responsible for bringing their own food or snacks. Rentals will not be available until after Christmas — potentially through New Years Day. Passes can be picked up in the ticket office during regular business hours.
“All transactions will be conducted through the ticket window only, as will pass photos,” the release said. “Please wear a mask. Also friendly reminder, we must be fully operating for reciprocal deals with other resorts to be in effect, which will be on Sunday. Things will look a bit different at the hill this year.”
More information can be found at skitheloup.com/about-us/covid-19-operations/.