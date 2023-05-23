MANSON — The Manson High School tennis team continues to add on the accolades. The boys and girls won the Central Washington B league championship and the boys pivoted into a district championship shortly after, beating 1B, 2B and 1A athletes. Omak came in second with half of Manson’s total team points. Eight Manson athletes qualified for the state tournament.

JOHANSON_JOEY.jpg

Joey Johanson

“I’m very thrilled to have so many players heading to state this year,” said Manson head coach Joey Johanson said. “This was a culmination of a group of seniors that started the tennis program four years ago. This is actually only our second year of postseason play. The credit goes to all these players who keep putting in the time to get better.”



