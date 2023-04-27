MANSON — Wednesday afternoon, after hosting and sweeping the Entiat High School tennis team at Harmony Meadows Tennis Resort, the Manson Trojans made history. For the first time in school history, the girls’ tennis team won the Central Washington B league title and they did so while remaining undefeated in league play.
As an encore, and for a second year in a row, the boys’ team did the same thing.
The Manson girls swept Entiat, 5-0.
Manson’s No. 1 single, Olivia Smith, and No. 2 single, Natalee Reyna, in her first varsity singles match, won their matches in straight sets without dropping a single game. Genesis Torres, Manson’s No. 3 single, won her match by forfeit.
“Olivia made quick work of her opponent,” said Manson head coach Joey Johanson. “I was also really impressed with how quickly Natalee is learning the game of tennis. She is very athletic, which helps, but she is also starting to strategize which is very exciting.”
They fared just as well in the doubles matches. Manson’s Afton Torgesen and Kayden Koth, who haven’t lost a league match all season, won the No. 1 doubles match in straight sets. Addie Richmond and Courtney Yancey won the No. 2 doubles match for Manson by forfeit.
The Manson boys were just as dominant, beating Entiat, 5-0.
Manson’s No. 1 single, Ben Cullison, No. 2 single, Rex Torgesen, and No. 3 single, Ben Rasmusson, all won their matches in straight sets without dropping a game. The doubles matches were a bit more competitive.
Cavan Willard and Ashton Fretwell won the No. 1 doubles match for Manson but only after losing the first set to Entiat’s Trent Renslow and Karson Cole in a tiebreaker. They won the second set handily and won the third set after, once again, being taken to a tight tiebreaker. Eli Willard and Jude Petersen won the No. 2 doubles match for Manson in straight sets.
“Entiat’s No. 1 doubles team was one of the best teams we had faced all year,” Johanson said. “I really appreciated the grit our boys showed today. Cavan is peaking at the right time.”
Manson will play at the Inland Empire Invite in Spokane on Friday. Entiat will play at Cascade’s Osborn Tennis Courts on Saturday at 11 a.m.
