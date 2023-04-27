MANSON — Wednesday afternoon, after hosting and sweeping the Entiat High School tennis team at Harmony Meadows Tennis Resort, the Manson Trojans made history. For the first time in school history, the girls’ tennis team won the Central Washington B league title and they did so while remaining undefeated in league play.

As an encore, and for a second year in a row, the boys’ team did the same thing.



