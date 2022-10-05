The last Mariners playoff team lives with a wistful mixture of pride over the winningest season in American League history and lingering disappointment that they didn’t finish such a magical year with a championship. Or even a pennant.

“Looking back, it’s like, ‘Damn, if I could have been better here, better there …’ It still eats at you a little bit that the 116-win team didn’t finish the job,” said Mike Cameron, one of eight Mariner All-Stars in 2001. “It feels incomplete.