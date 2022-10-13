FILE PHOTO: Maradona's fans remember the idol with a colorful memorial in Buenos Aires

A fan of Argentine soccer superstar Diego Armado Maradona takes a picture of a mural in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in 2021.

The soccer ball that was at the feet — and hand — of Diego Maradona as he shocked the world with acts of both brazen gamesmanship and breathtaking skill in Mexico 36 years ago has been put up for auction and is expected to sell for at least $2.8 million.

The ball in question is from the 1986 World Cup quarter-final between Argentina and England, in which Maradona scored six minutes into the second half by sneakily punching the ball over England goalkeeper Peter Shilton into the net, a goal he said afterwards had been helped by the "Hand of God".

FILE PHOTO: A resident stands near a mural depicting the famous "Hand of God" goal by former Argentine soccer star Diego Maradona, in Rio de Janeiro

A mural depicting the famous "Hand of God" goal by former Argentine soccer star Diego Maradona in Rio de Janeiro.


