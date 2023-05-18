201015-sports-marco01 (copy)

Mariners starting pitcher Marco Gonzales pitches against the Astros at T-Mobile Park. Ken Lambert / The Seattle Times

BOSTON — If the Mariners were searching to find any sort of positives from another forgettable series at Fenway Park, and there were few after Monday's victory, they could find minimal solace in the fact that it wasn't quite as bad last year this time in May when they were swept in a four-game series at Fenway Park.

The Mariners backed up Tuesday's disappointing defeat with an even worse performance in Wednesday's series finale, getting pasted 12-3 by the Red Sox in a game that felt more lopsided than the score.



