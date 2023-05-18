BOSTON — If the Mariners were searching to find any sort of positives from another forgettable series at Fenway Park, and there were few after Monday's victory, they could find minimal solace in the fact that it wasn't quite as bad last year this time in May when they were swept in a four-game series at Fenway Park.
The Mariners backed up Tuesday's disappointing defeat with an even worse performance in Wednesday's series finale, getting pasted 12-3 by the Red Sox in a game that felt more lopsided than the score.
Mariners starter Marco Gonzales struggled through his worst outing of the season, not making it out of the second inning, essentially leaving the Mariners so far behind that a comeback was basically impossible.
From his first pitch of the game, Red Sox worked themselves into hitters counts and hammered pitches all over the venerable ballpark. Gonzales didn't have the command to get ahead or to generate soft contact.
After retiring Alex Verdugo on a routine ground ball to second base, which was an improvement over the previous game, Gonzales gave up three consecutive singles to Justin Turner, Rob Refsnyder and Rafael Devers for the first run of the game.
Even after he walked Masataka Yoshida to load the bases, Gonzales had a chance to limit the damage to one run after getting Enrique Hernandez to fly out to shallow center. But Pablo Reyes smacked a double off the green monster to score a pair of runs for a 3-0 lead.
His outing and the Mariners' victory hopes fell apart in the second inning. After retiring Connor Wong, he gave up a double to Verdugo and left a curveball up that Turner put over the monster for a two-run homer and a 5-0 lead.
It only got worse, Gonzales walked Refsnyder, retired Devers on a flyball to left and allowed an infield single to Yoshida. Hernandez singled to score another run to make it 6-0.
Mariners manager Scott Servais called on Trevor Gott to get the third out. But he wouldn't do so until he gave up a two-run double to Jarren Duran and an RBI single to Reyes. Gott ended the inning by getting Wong to hit into a force out.
