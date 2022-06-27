With Ty France joining Mitch Haniger and Kyle Lewis on the injured list and the returns for all three players still far from certain, and with suspensions certainly looming for Jesse Winker and J.P. Crawford and possibly Julio Rodriguez following Sunday’s brawl in Anaheim, California, the Mariners made a trade Monday morning to add a veteran hitter to a lineup that will be missing major league experience.
The Mariners acquired first baseman/designated hitter Carlos Santana along with cash considerations — $4,269,231 per The Associated Press — from the Royals in exchange for right-handed pitchers Wyatt Mills and Will Fleming.
Santana, 36, has played in 52 games for Kansas City, posting a .216/.349/.341 slash line with 10 doubles, four homers, 21 RBI, 36 walks and 28 strikeouts. The numbers are below his career slash of .244/.361/.433, but the Mariners are in dire need of any sort of help.
“Carlos, I believe is in route,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said before Monday’s game. “He’ll be here late tonight. He will not be available to be on the roster for today’s game. He’s a tremendous clubhouse guy, really good teammate, a switch-hitter and he gets on base as well as he ever has. Maybe the overall numbers don’t look great this year, but I know he’s been hot here recently. Hopefully, can help us out.”
A year ago, Santana, played in 158 games for KC, posting a .214/.319/.342 slash line with 15 doubles, 19 homers, 69 RBI, 86 walks and 102 strikeouts.
The acquisition of Santana doesn’t necessarily mean that France is going to be out longer than expected. The Mariners leading hitter suffered a left elbow sprain Thursday vs. the A’s.
“I know Ty’s pushing the envelope,” Servais said. “He was in the batting cages the other day swinging with his right hand and a fungo to see what it would feel like to extend with his left arm, and we’re three four days into this. Ty is going to try to fight to get back as quick as he can. To that point, our medical people want to make sure he doesn’t go out and do something stupid too early. But he knows what it means to our team and our lineup and all those other things. I’m optimistic that maybe he can be back at the end of the 10 days.”
Lewis was on the field before Monday’s game taking early batting practice with teammates.
“He’s picking up the baseball activity so I think he is getting close to a rehab assignment,” Servais said. “We’ll get a chance to see how he feels coming out of that. But I would think a rehab assignment would be somewhere in his near, near future.”
Santana was a member of the Mariners for 10 days during December 2018. With the Mariners in the first months of their rebuild plan, which featured a culling of the roster, Santana was acquired along with J.P. Crawford from the Phillies in exchange for shortstop Jean Segura and relievers Juan Nicasio and James Pazos. The Mariners traded Santana to Cleveland as a part of a three-team trade that netted an extra draft pick in the 2019 draft. They selected pitcher Isaiah Campbell, who is pitching in High-A Everett, with that pick.
Mills, 27, appeared in eight games for the Mariners early in the 2022 season, posting a 4.15 ERA (4 ER, 8.2 IP). In six appearances with Triple-A Tacoma this season, he is 1-0 with a 1.83 ERA (4 ER, 19.2 IP). The Gonzaga standout was a third-round pick in the 2017 draft.
Fleming, 23, has made 14 starts with Low-A Modesto, posting a 6-6 record with a 4.92 ERA. He was the Mariners’ 11th round selection in the 2021 MLB draft out of Wake Forest University.