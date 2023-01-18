After announcing the signings of seven players Sunday, including coveted 17-year-old shortstop Felnin Celesten, the Mariners have added six more players to their class of signees in the 2023 international signing period.

"We are excited to add this group of young talent to the organization," said Mariners director of international scouting Frankie Thon Jr. in a statement. "We are thankful to everyone involved in the process of evaluating and signing these players. It's a memorable day for these six young men and their families. We look forward to the start of their professional careers with the Mariners."



