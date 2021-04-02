This time there would be no crazy rally in the late innings or walk-off heroics. And the only bullpen implosion on this night would be their own. The good feelings and optimism of the improbable opening day victory were replaced with the familiar frustration of relievers not being able to throw strikes and games frittered away in the middle innings.
Seattle’s 6-3 loss to the Giants Friday night in Game No. 2 of the season offered a reminder that this team won’t find wins easily even against teams of similar talent and experience.
The beauty of the 162-game baseball season is its marathon length with a game almost every day. And what seems like a variation of results will eventually expose the bad, showcase the good and decided whether teams or players are either.
The Mariners think they are good. The metrics predict they will be bad. And the bullpen, which has been an issue for the past few seasons, might be the ultimate determinant between the two sides.
Right-hander Drew Steckenrider, a minor league signing who maximized his invite to MLB camp by pitching his way on to the opening day roster this spring, turned a 3-3 game into a 6-3 deficit in frustrating fashion.
Called on to pitch the seventh inning, Steckenrider, who once served as the Marlins closer in 2017 before arm injuries sidetracked his career, gave up three runs on two hits with two walks and two strikeouts. After walking the first batter he faced, Steckenrider struck out pinch hitter Alex Dickerson and Austin Slater. He never got the third out in the inning.
He walked another batter, fell behind 3-1 to Donavan Solano and served up a two-run double down the left field line.
Steckenrider’s struggles overshadowed a highly promising outing from starter Yusei Kikuchi.
The hard-throwing lefty pitched six innings, allowing three runs on six hits with a walk and 10 strikeouts, which tied a career high.
At the behest of pitching coach Pete Woodward and manager Scott Servais, Kikuchi came out throwing at max velocity from the first pitch of the game. The Mariners have emphasized it over allowing a power pitcher like Kikuchi or fellow lefty James Paxton to ease their way into the game and allow early damage.
Kikuchi came out pumping fastballs in the 96-97 mph range and looked dominant in the first two innings, striking out four of the first six batters he faced.
Buster Posey ambushed a 94-mph fastball — the first pitch of the third inning — and hammered a homer over the wall in center field.
Kikuchi took a two-run lead into the sixth inning, having worked out of a minor game in the fourth inning and striking out three of the four batters he faced in the fifth. But with one out in the sixth inning, he gave up a single to Solano and watched as Evan Longoria, for the second straight game, drove a fastball on the outside corner of the plate over the wall in right field to tie the game at 3-3.
Kikuchi finished the inning but would get a no decision.
Of his 89 pitches, 67 were strikes. But more importantly, Kikuchi threw first pitch strikes to 19 of the 25 batters he faced. Throwing a strike on 76 percent of the first pitches is significant improvement over the 50.5 percent of strikes on the first pitch to batters in 2020.
Seattle gave Kikuchi an early lead against Giants starter Johnny Cueto with a RBI double from Luis Torrens in the second inning and a two-run RBI single from Evan White in the third inning. But Seattle wouldn’t muster any offense beyond that.