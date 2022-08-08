A lineup that has welcomed Mitch Haniger back still clearly misses Julio Rodriguez’s presence at the top of it. And the timetable for his return seems to vary from day-to-day based on how his right wrist/hand feels.
After a strong start to the 2022 season where he looked like the Mariners best starter, Logan Gilbert seems to be running on fumes with each outing adding to an already career-high in innings pitched for a season.
And while they were never going to continue winning at the ridiculous rate going into the All-Star break, getting drubbed 9-4 by the Yankees on Monday night leaves the Mariners with an 8-10 record after the All-Star break.
At 59-52 on the season, their banked wins from the 22-3 stretch have helped offset this run that’s featured two series vs. the Astros and the Yankees.
Upon recollection, an 8-10 record seems better than the baseball they’ve played at times, struggling to score runs with Rodriguez only playing five of those games and a handful of ugly starting pitching performances.
So while they haven’t collapsed during this stretch, they’ve also failed to overtake the Blue Jays in the first wild-card spot or pull away from the Rays after trading spots for the second wild-card multiple times. Seattle has also allowed the Orioles, who have won six of their last seven to pull within a game for the third wild card and the Guardians at 1.5 games back of them.
The Mariners can clinch nothing in August. And they won’t be able to do it in September without a healthy and productive Gilbert, regardless of how easy their schedule gets in the final months.
The lanky right-hander slogged his way through his worst out of the season, which eclipsed his previous outing, also versus the Yankees, for that infamous title.
He pitched season-low four innings, seven runs on 10 hits — both season highs — with a walk and two strikeouts.
In his last outing vs. the Yankees in New York, he pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowing six runs on seven hits with four walks and two strikeouts.
Those sort of struggles against one team — though many pitchers struggle against the Yankees are less than optimal for the Mariners in the postseason.
With his four innings Monday, Gilbert has now thrown 132 1/3 innings this season in 23 starts. A year ago, he threw a total of 119 1/3 innings in 24 starts.
While the Mariners have been open about their concern with George Kirby’s workload increase, they’ve been privately cautious about Gilbert’s increase, hoping his maniacal preparation between starts would help offset fatigue-related regression.
But are they seeing it now? With six starting pitchers on the roster, could they do something to manage Gilbert’s usage in the next few weeks to try and push him past the wall he seems to have crashed into.
The Yankees and their aggressive approach took advantage of Gilbert’s wandering command and inability to close out innings after retiring the first two hitters. New York had runners on base and scored runs in three innings where Gilbert got the first two outs immediately.
It started off bad for the right-hander and didn’t improve.
D.J. LeMahieu led off the game with a single and Aaron Judge followed with a ground-rule double to right field. Gilbert struck out Matt Carpenter, who fouled a ball off his foot and suffered a fractured foot during the at-bat, for the first out of the inning. After getting up 0-2 on Josh Donaldson, Gilbert couldn’t put him away, allowing a two-run single on a 3-2 fastball at 97 mph.
Seattle answered in the bottom half of the inning against Yankees starter Jameson Taillon with Haniger blasting a solo homer into left-center. It was his first homer since his return Saturday.
Gilbert gave up two more runs in the third on a solo homer to Josh Donaldson and a double to Andrew Benintendi.
The Mariners trimmed the lead to 4-2 when J.P. Crawford worked an 11-pitch walk off Taillon with the bases loaded. For a few agonizing seconds, it looked like the Mariners might have a 6-4 lead when Cal Raleigh launched a deep fly ball down the right field line. As it carried to the wall, the ball leaked just foul. Raleigh would ground out and the rally was done.
Gilbert started the fifth inning, but never recorded an out. He gave up a ground-rule double to Donaldson in the left field corner that Jesse Winker got a late break on. Gleyber Torres followed with a deep double to center. And Andrew Benintendi ended Gilbert’s outing with a double off the wall in left field that Winker made an awkward attempt to catch. He exited when Gilbert came out due to back spasms.
The Yankees added another run charged to Gilbert off Penn Murfee to make it 7-2.
Raleigh got his homer in the seventh inning, but it was only a solo blast.
Besides Winker, the Mariners lost lefty Ryan Borucki to an arm injury. After allowing a massive homer to Aaron Judge in a mop-up appearance in the ninth, Borucki threw a pitch to Benintendi that had him feeling discomfort. After a conversation with athletic trainer Kevin Orloski and manager Scott Servais, he exited the game.