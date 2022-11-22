220621-sports-dipoto01 (copy)

President of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto, left, and manager Scott Servais watch batting practice during spring training in March.

 Dean Rutz / The Seattle Times

This much is certain for the Mariners' outfield as the team progresses through the offseason and toward spring training for the much-anticipated 2023 season: Julio Rodriguez is the everyday starting center fielder and Teoscar Hernandez will be in the lineup on a near daily basis, playing one of the corner spots in the outfield. But which one? That's yet to be determined.

And the other outfield spot(s) on the roster and in the lineup, well, that's yet to be determined, but it could be some combination of Jarred Kelenic, Jesse Winker, Taylor Trammell, Sam Haggerty or a player to be acquired or re-signed later in the offseason.



___ (c)2022 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?