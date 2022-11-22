This much is certain for the Mariners' outfield as the team progresses through the offseason and toward spring training for the much-anticipated 2023 season: Julio Rodriguez is the everyday starting center fielder and Teoscar Hernandez will be in the lineup on a near daily basis, playing one of the corner spots in the outfield. But which one? That's yet to be determined.
And the other outfield spot(s) on the roster and in the lineup, well, that's yet to be determined, but it could be some combination of Jarred Kelenic, Jesse Winker, Taylor Trammell, Sam Haggerty or a player to be acquired or re-signed later in the offseason.
A day after trading former American League rookie of the year Kyle Lewis to the Arizona Diamondbacks in what was essentially a change-of-scenery/fresh-start trade meant to benefit both parties, Jerry Dipoto, the Mariners president of baseball operations, reiterated the organization's philosophy when it came to the outfield in a video news conference. They were very similar to the comments he made at the recent MLB general manager meetings in Las Vegas, where he was finishing up the trade that brought Hernandez from the Blue Jays to the Mariners.
"We've talked about it fairly openly that we would like to add someone else to that mix to create more of a flow," Dipoto said. "It's some combination of those players. We feel really strongly about the young group, somebody in that JK, Taylor Trammell and there's Cade Marlow, somebody in that group is going to break through, they're just too talented not to."
That breakthrough might not necessarily come as an everyday player but as a platoon player or even fourth outfielder.
"We do want to make sure that we provide opportunity, so that our young players continue to start driving. That's how we built this team is by giving the young players opportunity, and we're going to keep doing that."
Fans would prefer to focus on the potential outfielder that Dipoto might acquire instead of the player returning for obvious reasons. Winker's struggles at the plate and his poor defense in the field don't offer much inspiration. Dipoto said in Vegas that he would prefer that Winker sees more of his at-bats in the designated hitter role.
Kelenic and Trammell have only shown glimpses of being consistent players at the MLB level.
The Mariners have continued to have talks with Mitch Haniger, through his agent Adam Karon, in hopes of possibly bringing him back to play right field.
"I've been in contact with him throughout as has Jerry," general manager Justin Hollander said. "We met with him at the GM meetings. Certainly, the door is still open for Mitch to be back. And we're still having those conversations."
But the Mariners will have some competition for Haniger, who has drawn interest from the Rangers, Dodgers, Giants and Angels, per reports.
The outfield free-agent market is top heavy with megastar Aaron Judge headlining the class. Obviously, Judge would fit well in the Mariners outfield, really any outfield. But the early rumors and conversations have the Giants, Dodgers or Yankees willing to pay heavily — $300 million — for Judge.
In terms of FanGraphs' Wins Above Replacement, Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo was the next highest producer at 5.4 WAR for the Mets. While he can play all three outfield positions at an average to above-average level, Nimmo played predominantly center field this season. He also isn't a traditional power presence. He hit 16 homers this season, which was one short of his career high of 17 that he set in 2018. He also has a qualifying offer attached, meaning the Mariners would have to give up their third highest draft pick if they signed him.
Another fit might be Andrew Benintendi, who finished his season with a .304/.373/.399 slash line between the Royals and Yankees. Benintendi only hit 5 homers this season after hitting 17 for the Royals in 2021. But the Mariners crave bat-to-ball skills, and Benintendi is also capable of playing the two corner outfield spots. He was a finalist for the AL Gold Glove this past season. He's also a left-handed bat, which the Mariners could use to balance out the lineup.
